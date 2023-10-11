Sean Wallace: Connor Barron’s form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Connor Barron’s form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen

The Dons have re-opened contract talks with the Scotland U21 international midfielder with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron during the 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

The return to form of Connor Barron has justified Aberdeen’s decision to re-open contract negotiations with the midfielder.

Now the next step is for the Dons to tie down the 21-year-old on a new deal before other teams potentially make a move for him in the January transfer window.

Boss Barry Robson recently confirmed he had held dialogue with the Scotland U21 international regarding his future.

Barron’s contract expires at the end of the season so there is only one window remaining for the Dons to cash in if he opts to leave.

That is not the scenario the Dons want.

Aberdeen are desperate for Youth Academy graduate Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron applauding the fans
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron applauds the fans during the Europa Conference League clash with HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Barron was on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during the 2022 summer transfer window.

That was before the Scotland under-21 international suffered a difficult 2022-23 season derailed by injury problems.

Now injury-free and fully fit, Barron is beginning to rediscover the form that made him one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football 18 months ago.

In the 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone on Sunday the Dons were jaded and flat after their European Conference League group exertions against HJK Helsinki.

Barron, however, produced a strong performance against Saints.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and St Johnstone''s Luke Jephcott in action
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and St Johnstone”s Luke Jephcott battle for the ball. Image: Shutterstock

He created the most chances against St Johntone with three and had the highest passing accuracy of any Don at 85.1%.

Barron won possession more than any other Don – 14 times.

He also pitched in with the joint top number of tackles against St Johnstone with three and the most interceptions, two.

There is the sense the recent return to form is just the tip of the iceberg and that there are far higher levels for Barron to ascend if he continues his development to reach his undoubted potential.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrating with his fist up
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Clubs were tracking the rising star last year and that interest will inevitably return if Barron’s impressive form continues.

The hope within Pittodrie is the connection Robson has with the midfielder and a return to form and first team action will convince Barron to pen a new Dons contract.

Robson was Barron’s manager at U18 level and has watched him develop through the years.

Barron was captain of the U18s under Robson when the Reds gaffer started to integrate his footballing philosophy into the youth that is now a driving factor in the first team.

Barron understands Robson’s philosophy, playing style, demands and aspirations.

The midfielder is certainly worthy of a new deal having battled back from a nightmare season derailed by injury setbacks.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron fighting for the ball against Eintractht Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Eintractht Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi during the Europa Conference League Group Stage match. Image: SNS

The Dons initially opened talks with Barron last summer with a deal offered.

However there was no resolution and talks stalled.

Revisiting the talks is the right move by Aberdeen as he is too good a talent to let go in January or for nothing when his contract runs down at the end of the season.

Barron deserves tremendous credit for bouncing back from two injury setbacks.

The midfielder missed the first four months of last season due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October, Barron forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then misfortune struck again when he suffered a pelvic injury in January which required surgery and ruled him out for a further three months.

Battling two injuries in a season could have broken some players.

Not Barron. If anything it has made him stronger and is a ringing endorsement of his mental fortitude.

On top of his undoubted skill, drive and game vision that character in the face of adversity is another reason the Dons should secure him on a new deal.

Scotland can silence Spain’s Rodri

Scotland will need no extra motivation than securing Euro 2024 qualification when facing Spain away on Thursday.

But if they did then it would be silencing Rodri.

Manchester City’s Rodri made disrespectful comments about Scotland following Spain’s 2-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Rodri said Steve Clarke’s side were “rubbish” and slated the Scots’ style of play, saying it  “is not football”.

Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrating with his arms in the air
Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

I’m sure every Scotland player will be well aware of those disparaging comments ahead of the group clash in Seville.

A draw will be enough to secure Scotland’s qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

I’m tipping the Scots to get the point they need to secure the deserved reward for what has been a magnificent qualifying campaign.

Clarke and his squad have brought pride back to Scotland at international level after decades of frustration and let downs.

Securing qualification with a result in Spain would be deserved.

Silencing Rodri would be the icing on the cake.

Remarkable ring comeback by Wood

Leigh Wood produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Josh Warrington in the WBA featherweight title fight.

At the end of the sixth round Wood looked destined for defeat.

However Wood secured a sensational technical kock0out just minutes later.

Wood landed a brutal left hook after the dominant Warrington had lowered his guard.

He followed up with a rapid combination that left title challenger Warrington on his back.

Boxing can change in a second, with one punch. It is so unpredictable.

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons defender Jack Milne and Fraserbugh's Ryan Sargent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic can become 'top defender' and 'big name' star, says centre-back partner…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen hero Jamie Smith celebrates after firing the Dons 2-0 in front against FC Copenhagen
Watch: Two-goal hero Jamie Smith on Aberdeen's Uefa Cup 'humbling' of Copenhagen 16 years…
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen defender Jack Milne signs contract extension
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Striker Bojan Miovski warns Aberdeen 'are not scared of anyone' in Europe
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks
Nicky Devlin with his arms stretched out
'I knew he would fit in perfectly at this club': Barry Robson explains why…
Aberdeen's Duk and Bojan Miovski
Willie Miller: Aberdeen players need to step up to take goalscoring burden off Bojan…

Conversation