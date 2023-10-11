Sean Wallace: Connor Barron’s form proving re-opening contract talks was right call by Aberdeen

The return to form of Connor Barron has justified Aberdeen’s decision to re-open contract negotiations with the midfielder.

Now the next step is for the Dons to tie down the 21-year-old on a new deal before other teams potentially make a move for him in the January transfer window.

Boss Barry Robson recently confirmed he had held dialogue with the Scotland U21 international regarding his future.

Barron’s contract expires at the end of the season so there is only one window remaining for the Dons to cash in if he opts to leave.

That is not the scenario the Dons want.

Aberdeen are desperate for Youth Academy graduate Barron to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barron was on the radar of Celtic, English Premier League side Brentford and Belgian club Genk during the 2022 summer transfer window.

That was before the Scotland under-21 international suffered a difficult 2022-23 season derailed by injury problems.

Now injury-free and fully fit, Barron is beginning to rediscover the form that made him one of the hottest prospects in Scottish football 18 months ago.

In the 0-0 stalemate with St Johnstone on Sunday the Dons were jaded and flat after their European Conference League group exertions against HJK Helsinki.

Barron, however, produced a strong performance against Saints.

He created the most chances against St Johntone with three and had the highest passing accuracy of any Don at 85.1%.

Barron won possession more than any other Don – 14 times.

He also pitched in with the joint top number of tackles against St Johnstone with three and the most interceptions, two.

There is the sense the recent return to form is just the tip of the iceberg and that there are far higher levels for Barron to ascend if he continues his development to reach his undoubted potential.

Clubs were tracking the rising star last year and that interest will inevitably return if Barron’s impressive form continues.

The hope within Pittodrie is the connection Robson has with the midfielder and a return to form and first team action will convince Barron to pen a new Dons contract.

Robson was Barron’s manager at U18 level and has watched him develop through the years.

Barron was captain of the U18s under Robson when the Reds gaffer started to integrate his footballing philosophy into the youth that is now a driving factor in the first team.

Barron understands Robson’s philosophy, playing style, demands and aspirations.

The midfielder is certainly worthy of a new deal having battled back from a nightmare season derailed by injury setbacks.

The Dons initially opened talks with Barron last summer with a deal offered.

However there was no resolution and talks stalled.

Revisiting the talks is the right move by Aberdeen as he is too good a talent to let go in January or for nothing when his contract runs down at the end of the season.

Barron deserves tremendous credit for bouncing back from two injury setbacks.

The midfielder missed the first four months of last season due to a knee injury suffered in a pre-season match at Buckie Thistle.

Having returned to action in October, Barron forced his way back into the team and netted the opener in a 4-1 loss at Rangers.

Then misfortune struck again when he suffered a pelvic injury in January which required surgery and ruled him out for a further three months.

Battling two injuries in a season could have broken some players.

Not Barron. If anything it has made him stronger and is a ringing endorsement of his mental fortitude.

On top of his undoubted skill, drive and game vision that character in the face of adversity is another reason the Dons should secure him on a new deal.

Scotland can silence Spain’s Rodri

Scotland will need no extra motivation than securing Euro 2024 qualification when facing Spain away on Thursday.

But if they did then it would be silencing Rodri.

Manchester City’s Rodri made disrespectful comments about Scotland following Spain’s 2-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Rodri said Steve Clarke’s side were “rubbish” and slated the Scots’ style of play, saying it “is not football”.

I’m sure every Scotland player will be well aware of those disparaging comments ahead of the group clash in Seville.

A draw will be enough to secure Scotland’s qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

I’m tipping the Scots to get the point they need to secure the deserved reward for what has been a magnificent qualifying campaign.

Clarke and his squad have brought pride back to Scotland at international level after decades of frustration and let downs.

Securing qualification with a result in Spain would be deserved.

Silencing Rodri would be the icing on the cake.

Remarkable ring comeback by Wood

Leigh Wood produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Josh Warrington in the WBA featherweight title fight.

At the end of the sixth round Wood looked destined for defeat.

However Wood secured a sensational technical kock0out just minutes later.

Wood landed a brutal left hook after the dominant Warrington had lowered his guard.

He followed up with a rapid combination that left title challenger Warrington on his back.

Boxing can change in a second, with one punch. It is so unpredictable.