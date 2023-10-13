Trickster used sleight of hand magic to defraud Elgin supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Trickster used sleight of hand magic to defraud Elgin supermarket

Vasile Rostas managed to distract the Tesco cashier so he could conceal £200 of his £400 bill using a magician-like dexterous hand manoeuvre.

By Joanne Warnock
Vasile Rostas outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Vasile Rostas outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man has admitted using sleight of hand magic to trick a supermarket cashier out of £200.

Vasile Rostas pled guilty to the fraud, which took place at Elgin’s Tesco on Blackfriars Road, on 22 September 2020.

The sly trickster managed to distract the worker so he could conceal £200 of his £400 bill using a magician-like dexterous hand manoeuvre.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court Rostas, 50, had gone to the shop at around 8.40pm with his four-year-old daughter.

She said: “He went to purchase two Shark vacuum cleaners costing £400.

Tills were short by £200

“Nothing appeared untoward at that time, however, the following morning staff discovered that the tills were short by £200.”

Mrs Poke explained that each till had a weighted counting mechanism and CCTV from the night before was then scrutinised.

The court then heard that the footage clearly showed Rostas at the till using his sleight of hand to take back £200 in cash.

Mrs Poke explained: “[Rostas] can be seen handing the cashier the money. She counted it before going to put it into the till, but he then distracted her and asked her to pass it back to him. The cash is returned to him.

“He then counted it again, and as he did, he was observed removing money from the bottom of the bundle, folding it with his little finger and covering up with his wallet as he handed the cash back to the cashier – who then puts it in the till uncounted.”

Rostas had also been charged with fraud amounting to £160 at Tesco’s Danestone store in Aberdeen.

‘This seems to be a practised and rehearsed move’

It was alleged he bought a blu ray player and then returned it the next day for a refund of £427. However, his plea of not guilty was accepted.

A further two charges for driving without a licence or insurance – all on the same date in 2022 – were also dropped.

Rostas’ defence agent said his client suffers from “a variety” of health issues, “not least” congenital cardiac failure and epilepsy and is receiving disability benefits.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentence on Rostas, of Hopeman Avenue, Glasgow, asking for reports to be carried out.

He said: “This seems to be a practised and rehearsed move. I would like reports.”

He is due to appear again at Elgin Sheriff Court on November 23.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

