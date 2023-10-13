Junior football: Banks o’ Dee JFC expecting tough tie against Fraserburgh United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Banks o’ Dee JFC expecting tough tie against Fraserburgh United

The sides meet at Spain Park in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup.

By Dave Macdermid
Banks o’ Dee JFC entertain Fraserburgh United in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup.
It’s a mixed bag of action this weekend, featuring the Scottish Junior Cup, the Quest Engineering Cup and the McBookie.com Premier League and Championship.

The trio of national cup clashes washed out last Saturday go ahead with New Advocates Park the stage for East End’s battle with East Kilbride Thistle while Deveronside and Dyce are on their travels at Dundee Violet and Finnart respectively. All three get under way at 2.30pm.

At Spain Park in the opening round of the Quest Engineering Cup, Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC entertain Fraserburgh United, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League and home boss Mark Robb is looking forward to renewing rivalries against a side he knows well.

He said: “We had three cracking games against them last season, two in the league and the cup final and they’ve improved, as you’d expect playing stronger teams on a regular basis.

“They’re also coming to us on the back of a good win against Sunnybank, who have been flying, so it’ll be a very tough game.

“I’m sure it’ll go right to the final minute and both teams have a lot of really promising young players and it should be a good cup tie.

“The boys have been superb this season and we were unlucky to lose last week in the last minute at the hands of a very strong Montrose Roselea squad, who have a lot of good, experienced players.

“They deserved to lead at the break but I felt we were the better team after the interval. It was disappointing to lose but the boys are learning all the time.”

The Spain Park side will be without the injured Louis McGarrity and Finn Kemlo, who is unavailable.

United manager Russell McBride was happy with the way his squad performed in last weekend’s 2-1 win against Sunnybank.

He said: “It was a great win and, to be honest, it could’ve been more. We always looked dangerous coming forward.

“Early last season we were 3-1 up against Banks o’ Dee and cruising but imploded a bit at the start of the second half.

“Fair play to them, they stuck to the task, playing out from the back, and we were a bit lucky to get the narrow win in the end and at Spain Park, we had a nightmare second half and they deserved the win.

“We’ve three missing from the Sunnybank game but the boys who are coming in are more than capable of getting a result. While we might be a wee bit light on the bench, I’m very happy with the 11 who will start.”

Same again for north duo

Rothie Rovers face Colony Park for the second week in a row, having progressed by a single goal in the Scottish Junior Cup in Inverurie last weekend with Rothie at home this time.

There are other all-Premier League ties at Crombie Park, where Culter welcome Stoneywood Parkvale and at The Meadows where Ellon United face Nairn St Ninian.

Stonehaven travel to Logie Park to face Forres Thistle, Hall Russell United host Buchanhaven Hearts and at Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United take on Dufftown.

Lossiemouth United are at Woodside to play Glentanar and at Milton Park, in-form Banchory St Ternan welcome Whitehills.

Hermes can consolidate top spot in the Premier League with three points at Maud while, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank can leapfrog Dyce into second-place with victory over a Bridge of Don Thistle side that will be brimming with confidence after last week’s Scottish Cup win against Irvine Vics.

In the Championship, fourth-placed Longside go to Burghead Thistle, in seventh four points worse off, while Islavale are at home to bottom of the table Cruden Bay. All local matches get under way at 1.30pm.

