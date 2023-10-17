Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop

Martin McNolty pounced on the young girl as she attempted to board a bus on Powis Terrace, Aberdeen.

By Danny McKay
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Martin McNolty sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

A dangerous child predator has found himself back in court after grabbing and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

The 42-year-old grabbed her by the body and sexually assaulted her, touching her breasts over her clothing and embracing her without consent.

McNolty is already on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of a similar offence in May this year.

Child predator Martin McNolty behind bars

On that occasion, he made sexual comments to a 14-year-old girl in the St Nicholas Centre, touching her legs and face.

But now, McNolty has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old on Powis Terrace.

The incident happened on June 6 this year – less than a month after being sentenced over the St Nicholas Centre offence.

McNolty, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, also pled guilty to charges of shoplifting bottles of alcohol from Iceland on Holburn Street, and possession of Class C drug etizolam.

Sheriff Ian Miller deferred sentence on McNolty until next month for reports.

