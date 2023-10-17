Pervert sexually assaulted child at Aberdeen bus stop

A dangerous child predator has found himself back in court after grabbing and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

Martin McNolty pounced on the young girl as she attempted to board a bus on Powis Terrace.

The 42-year-old grabbed her by the body and sexually assaulted her, touching her breasts over her clothing and embracing her without consent.

McNolty is already on the sex offenders register after being found guilty of a similar offence in May this year.

Child predator Martin McNolty behind bars

On that occasion, he made sexual comments to a 14-year-old girl in the St Nicholas Centre, touching her legs and face.

But now, McNolty has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and sexually assaulting the 13-year-old on Powis Terrace.

The incident happened on June 6 this year – less than a month after being sentenced over the St Nicholas Centre offence.

McNolty, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, also pled guilty to charges of shoplifting bottles of alcohol from Iceland on Holburn Street, and possession of Class C drug etizolam.

Sheriff Ian Miller deferred sentence on McNolty until next month for reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.