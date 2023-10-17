Rugby: Garioch captain Sammy Ross dedicates try of the month award to teammates

Garioch captain Sammy Ross has dedicated her Scottish Rugby women’s try of the month award for September to her teammates and says she loves being part of the squad at Kellands Park.

It has been a tough season results-wise so far for the Inverurie outfit in the women’s Premiership, most recently a sickness bug affecting the travelling party as they lost 74-7 at Corstorphine in Edinburgh.

They are bottom of the table, but that does not tell the whole story, with lots of great things going on at Garioch to grow the women’s and girls’ game in the area.

And despite being winless, Garioch have been playing some attractive rugby over the last few weeks, leading to Ross’ score against Watsonians at home on September 9 being voted Scottish Rugby women’s try of the month.

For the score in the 57-12 home reverse to the league leaders, the forwards made good yards and then there was nice interplay by the backs inside Ross before she burst onto the ball from centre through a gap and showed good awareness to run in and score from around 40 metres out.

“It is nice to have been given the try of the month award, but I don’t see it as an individual award, rather one for the whole squad,” Ross said.

“For the try a number of players worked really hard to get me the ball and it was great to score it because it was a move that we have been working on in training with head coach Dave Duguid.

“The hard work put in for the try is really just an example of what we are all about at Garioch.

“We know that we are coming up against quality sides week in and week out in the Premiership, but that hard work never stops at training and we enjoy playing for each other and for the club.

“This year numbers at training have been really good and, given that we have some long trips to away games, we are getting out full matchday squads of 22 regularly and there is a good mixture of youth and experience around the place.

“We all just have a good time with each other on and off the pitch while the wider Garioch club give us great support. This award is a nice wee boost and shows that we are going in the right direction.”

Ross, 31, has been captain since the start of 2023 and has played rugby for around six years.

She has a young daughter Harper who attends a lot of the games while everyone at the club was delighted to see Nikki Simpson get selected in the wider Scotland squad over the summer.

“We are Nikki’s biggest fans,” Ross said.

“It is so inspiring seeing a teammate and a friend hitting such heights and it shows the younger players that you do get noticed playing for Garioch and that it is a forward thinking and positive place to play your rugby.”