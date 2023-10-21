Aberdeen shop thief stashed £1,100 of cigarettes down trousers

A thief helped himself to more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes from a corner shop storeroom – stashing them down his trousers and strolling out.

Daniel Grieve nabbed pack after pack of cigarettes from The Neuk on Clarke Street.

The brazen 33-year-old escaped with a haul worth £1,100 but was soon brought to justice thanks to CCTV.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 12.

Grieve had a drug issue at the time

She said: “The accused is seen to be walking into the store room and taking packing of cigarettes, placing them down his trousers.

“The stolen property has not been recovered.”

Grieve, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client’s life was “unwinding through drugs” at the time of the offence and that he was now in custody over another matter.

Sheriff Craig Findlater jailed him for two months.

