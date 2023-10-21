Aberdeen shop thief stashed £1,100 of cigarettes down trousers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen shop thief stashed £1,100 of cigarettes down trousers

Daniel Grieve nabbed pack after pack of cigarettes from The Neuk on Clarke Street.

By Danny McKay
The Neuk newsagent in Aberdeen. Image: Google
The Neuk newsagent in Aberdeen. Image: Google

A thief helped himself to more than £1,000 worth of cigarettes from a corner shop storeroom – stashing them down his trousers and strolling out.

Daniel Grieve nabbed pack after pack of cigarettes from The Neuk on Clarke Street.

The brazen 33-year-old escaped with a haul worth £1,100 but was soon brought to justice thanks to CCTV.

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 12.

Grieve had a drug issue at the time

She said: “The accused is seen to be walking into the store room and taking packing of cigarettes, placing them down his trousers.

“The stolen property has not been recovered.”

Grieve, of Spey Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of theft.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client’s life was “unwinding through drugs” at the time of the offence and that he was now in custody over another matter.

Sheriff Craig Findlater jailed him for two months.

