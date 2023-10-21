Morayshire farmer selected for 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morayshire farmer selected for 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarship

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust has announced the appointment of its largest ever cohort to date

By Katrina Macarthur
Jock Gibson is a butcher and beef and sheep farmer from Dallas
Two Scots are among a cohort of 23 rural leaders selected to undertake a 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarship.

The scholarships, awarded by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, provide recipients with an opportunity to travel internationally to gain an in-depth understanding of their study topic from global experts.

This year’s scholars include Morayshire butcher and beef and sheep farmer Jock Gibson from Dallas, who runs 250 head of cattle on a Pasture for Life assured beef system.

For his topic, Enhanced Meat Eating Quality from 100% Pasture and Forage Systems, Mr Gibson will explore grass and forage systems and understand how the animals’ diet and nutrition affect eating quality.

He also wants to learn how red meat consumption and personal well-being are linked and aims to pull all of his learnings together to establish how to produce excellent meat eating quality from 100% grass and forage diets.

The other scholar is Wallace Currie from Dumfries who is a lecturer at SRUC with a particular interest in global food production, precision technology and agricultural communication.

He is also the creator of the podcast R2Kast – People in Food and Farming which showcases how inspiring individuals have made their career in food and farming.

Wallace is keen to see further growth in agricultural education in the UK and hopes to explore how teaching methods from around the world can be combined with engaging and interactive methods of conveying agriculture to benefit both tertiary and higher education.

To achieve this, he aims to visit the Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland and Singapore.

 

