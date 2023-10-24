Death of man at Invergordon farm to be investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Death of man at Invergordon farm to be investigated

Kenny Begg died in April 2021 with a fatal accident inquiry scheduled to start in December this year.

By Ross Hempseed
Kenny Begg, 50, died on an Invergordon farm in 2021.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. FAI to be held into death of Kenny Begg Picture shows; Kenny Begg. Invergordon. Supplied by Mairi Urquhart & Son Date; Unknown

The death of a man who became entangled in machinery at a farm in Invergordon will be investigated.

Kenneth Begg, also known as Kenny, died on April 15, 2021, after an accident in a workshop at Auchintoul Farm.

The 50-year-old from Easter Ross became entangled in a horizontal boring machine, suffering multiple injuries leading to his death.

A notice at the time described him as a “much-loved dad of Carlyn and Emma, loving son of Janette and the late Rab, dear brother of Ritchie, an uncle and good friend to many”.

Inquiry into worker safety at farm after death of Kenneth Begg

More than two and half years later, a fatal accident inquiry will be held beginning with a preliminary hearing set for December 8 at Tain Sheriff Court.

This will establish if any precautions were taken at the farm to ensure worker safety, and if any future safety measures should be implemented.

A full inquiry is scheduled to be held February 27-28 next year.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks said: “The death of Kenneth Begg occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Begg’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness of sexual offences against two women who were aged from 7 and 10 years old at the time of his crimes Picture shows; William McGregor was convicted at the High Court in Inverness . N/A. Supplied by Facebook (William McGregor) / DC Thomson (Inverness Justice Centre) Date; Unknown
'He ruined my life': Paedophile pensioner raped girl, 7, who spoke out three decades…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who had 95 minutes of sick videos of children avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driver crashed after he 'miscalculated' alcohol level
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
'A disgusting act': Fare-dodger who spat on girl, 9, avoids prison
Patricia Hamilton leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen great-gran, 86, feared for life during 'terrifying' attack in own home
Marley Atkins stole the contents of his rented home when he was evicted. Image: Facebook
Buckie tenant admits stealing contents of house after being evicted
Nicole Godoys amditted sending her former boyfriend a series of threatening and abusive messages. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman who wanted 'revenge' on ex-partner hinted she'd given him HIV virus
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Pet ban for man after post-mortem reveals emaciated puppy's suffering