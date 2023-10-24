Death of man at Invergordon farm to be investigated

The death of a man who became entangled in machinery at a farm in Invergordon will be investigated.

Kenneth Begg, also known as Kenny, died on April 15, 2021, after an accident in a workshop at Auchintoul Farm.

The 50-year-old from Easter Ross became entangled in a horizontal boring machine, suffering multiple injuries leading to his death.

A notice at the time described him as a “much-loved dad of Carlyn and Emma, loving son of Janette and the late Rab, dear brother of Ritchie, an uncle and good friend to many”.

Inquiry into worker safety at farm after death of Kenneth Begg

More than two and half years later, a fatal accident inquiry will be held beginning with a preliminary hearing set for December 8 at Tain Sheriff Court.

This will establish if any precautions were taken at the farm to ensure worker safety, and if any future safety measures should be implemented.

A full inquiry is scheduled to be held February 27-28 next year.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks said: “The death of Kenneth Begg occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Begg’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”