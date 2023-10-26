Pet ban for man after post-mortem reveals emaciated puppy’s suffering

A man whose puppy died has been banned from keeping animals after a post-mortem revealed the emaciated pet’s suffering.

Connor Gray failed to seek vet treatment for Aries the puppy, who was suffering from emaciation and muscle loss.

The puppy became so unwell that she died overnight and only then did Gray, 25, take her to a vet where he insisted a post-mortem be carried out.

But an examination of Aries uncovered she had been caused unnecessary suffering.

‘Ought to have known the dog needed vet treatment’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was committed between January 1 and 13 this year.

She said Gray contacted Vets4Pets in Aberdeen on January 13 and asked them to carry out a post-mortem on his puppy, who had not previously been seen or registered with the practice.

Gray told the vet that Aries had only been picked at her food recently and had died overnight.

The vet carried out the post-mortem as requested and reached the conclusion that Aries had been put through unnecessary suffering by not having received medical attention for health conditions.

Owner ordered to complete unpaid work

She had been suffering from conditions including emaciation and muscle loss.

Gray, of Victoria Road, Torry, pled guilty to causing the puppy unnecessary suffering.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “The criminality is that he ought to have known the dog needed vet treatment.

“The dog lost weight, he realised something was wrong but didn’t seek vet help until it was too late.”

Mr McRobert said Gray had paid £237 for the post-mortem to be carried out.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy ordered Gray to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

He also banned him from owning or keeping dogs or any other animal for a period of three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.