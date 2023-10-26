Campaign for North East Rail throws weight behind Cove and Newtonhill station plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaign for North East Rail throws weight behind Cove and Newtonhill station plans

Rail activists say reopening the city stations 'has to happen' in a major boost for the Aberdeen economy.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Could trains stop again at Cove and Newtonhill? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Could trains stop again at Cove and Newtonhill? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Rail campaigners are backing a bid to reopen Cove and Newtonhill stations, which they hope will halve journey times for people travelling to Aberdeen city centre.

The Campaign for North East Rail has already won major government funds in their push to reinstate Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links.

Now, activists are endorsing a petition focused on the two closed stations to the south of the city.

The petition, which has gained almost 1,500 signatures since opening in June, will be presented to the Scottish Parliament in the coming months.

‘Halving travel time’

Jordan Jack, from the Campaign for North East Rail, said the two new stations would “open new economic opportunities”.

He said: “Cove and Newtonhill are perfect candidates, both have a sizeable population, are already on the tracks, and have local services pass through every hour.

Jordan Jack, from the Campaign for North East Rail. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Rail is by far the most efficient mode of transport available to us.

“Building new stations for Cove and Newtonhill will give residents a sustainable travel choice while halving travel time and will open new economic opportunities.

“The next stop on trains heading south of Aberdeen has to be Cove and Newtonhill.”

Both stations closed in 1956, years before the infamous Beeching Report signalled the end for multiple branch lines and stations all over Britain.

In 2020, government agency Transport Scotland gave £80,000 to regional transport body Nestrans to look at the wider “travel corridor” between Aberdeen and Laurencekirk.

But it emerged earlier this year the proposals do not feature in the SNP-Green government’s investment programme. 

Improved rail connectivity

North East MSP Liam Kerr, who opened the petition, said the response sends a strong message to the Scottish Government.

“The north-east has been held back for too long on rail at a time when Levenmouth, Inverness and Reston have all received funding for new or improved railway stations,” he said.

Transport Scotland said: “Although new railway stations at Cove and Newtonhill do not feature in the Scottish Government’s current investment programme, we are committed to ongoing improvements to rail services and connectivity.”

The agency will consider projects against affordability and competing proposals.

Nestrans is looking at all modes locally, including options for buses and stations at Cove and Newtonhill.

