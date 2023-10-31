Man ‘blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance’ knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens after taunts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘blamed for Shaun Ritchie disappearance’ knocked down pedestrian and sped car at teens after taunts

A court was told that before he drove through a playpark at the youngsters Jay Ritchie was assaulted by a family member of the missing man, who vanished nine years ago today.

By Joanne Warnock
Jay Ritchie drove his BMW X5 at a group of youngsters in Fraserburgh's Topping Gardens playpark. Image: Google Street View
A man has been jailed after admitting speeding his car towards a group of teens and injuring another pedestrian.

Jay Ritchie, 35, was locked up for 21 months at Peterhead’s Sheriff Court for causing injury by dangerous driving.

The incident unfolded after the youngsters, who were aged 15 and 16, taunted Ritchie after they saw he had been the victim of an attack.

That assault was connected to the case of missing man Shaun Ritchie – and the court was told Jay Ritchie is “blamed” for the events leading up to the 20-year-old’s disappearance exactly nine years ago today.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court how a witness saw Ritchie whilst she was out walking her dog beside the playpark on Topping Gardens, near Hamilton Road in Fraserburgh, on May 2, 2021 at around 5.45pm.

Ritchie, of Charlotte Street, Fraserburgh, was with two other people and they “appeared to be under the influence” the court heard.

They had blood on their faces

As she got closer, the woman, who knew Ritchie, said she could see all three had blood on their faces and it looked like they had been fighting.

Mr McAllister said the woman had gone to see if Ritchie was alright after the two other men left and she said he had a cut on his left eye and was bleeding from his ear.

“She and [Ritchie] walked past the park where the children were playing,” Mr McAllister went on.

“They started winding [Ritchie] up saying ‘have you been battered?’ and joking that they could batter him too.”

The taunting continued and the woman attempted to remove Ritchie from the situation.

After taunting, he snapped

However, Ritchie snapped and went back to confront the youths and retorted: “Come on then.”

The group of teens began laughing, the court heard, and Ritchie shouted that he would “run them over” before adding: “You’re a dick, you’re a dick”, and, to the third, “You’re a dick too”.

Ritchie then got into his car and drove “at speed” through the playpark towards the group.

By now, Mr McAllister told the court, other people had started to come out onto the street, one being Maksims Mavro.

Now back on Topping Gardens, Ritchie drove his car “back and forth” up the street, hitting Mr Mavro, who was standing in the middle trying to stop him.

Ritchie also collided with a parked car and a caravan in his BMW X5 before driving off, again “at speed”, the court was told.

Mr Mavro was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated for two broken wrists.

Ritchie was later arrested and told officers “If someone gets in my way, I will run them down” and said he had “done nothing wrong”.

Missing man Shaun Ritchie.

Ritchie’s defence agent Sam Milligan told the court the earlier assault had been the trigger for his outburst.

He said: “Mr Ritchie was being blamed for the involvement in the disappearance of a young man.

“One of the men was a family member of that man and he apparently blames Mr Ritchie, who had been his close friend, for those events leading to his disappearance.”

Shaun disappeared on Halloween night in 2014 after he travelled in a van to a remote farmhouse a few miles from Fraserburgh with seven other people.

Despite a major police investigation, he has never been seen again.

A ‘sustained and deliberate’ attack

Mr Milligan said his client had no recollection of the events, but “deeply regretted” them, adding: “He was challenged and harangued by the group of individuals.”

On passing sentence, Sheriff Craig Findlater said it had been a “sustained and deliberate” attack on the group and the pedestrian.

He said: “Mr Mavro had broken bones and still you did not stop thereafter.

“You drove back and forth and were prepared to run down people who got in your way.

“You had been assaulted earlier and were being taunted, but you could have dealt with it without driving at a pedestrian or other road users.”

He sentenced Ritchie to 21 months in prison and banned him from driving for 64 months and two weeks, after which he will have to pass the extended driving test.

Two other charges of resisting arrest and threatening behaviour were dropped.

Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance

