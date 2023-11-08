Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six

An Inverness dad was caught with indecent videos of children as young as six years old on his mobile phone, a court has been told.

Andrew Scott’s sinister secret was exposed by a police raid at a property in Croy.

The disgraced father’s partner and children were with him when officers turned up with a search warrant.

They’d previously received intelligence that the 30-year-old had downloaded indecent images of kids.

Dodgy downloads were revealed on a mobile phone that was recovered from Scott’s works van.

Court hears details of 55 still images and 14 videos seized from mobile

Fiscal depute Alison Young told Inverness Sheriff Court that, when it underwent digital forensic analysis, 55 still images and 14 videos were discovered on the device.

The duration of troubling video content totalled nine minutes and six seconds.

Ten of the sick videos included boys and girls, who appeared to be aged between six and seven, and were considered to be on the most serious end of the spectrum of depravity.

Four other videos and 28 images that depicted erotic posing were assessed as being on the lowest end of the scale.

Scott admitted downloading the illegal material between October 26 last year and January 2 this year.

Sheriff Gary Aitken deferred sentencing Scott until December 21, to allow time for a background report to be produced and to assess his suitability for a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme called “Moving Forward: Making Changes”.

Scott, now of Holmesburn Place in Inverness, was also immediately placed on the sex offenders register for a period of time to be decided at sentencing.

