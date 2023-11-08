Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness dad caught with abuse videos of children as young as six

Andrew Scott had 55 indecent images and 14 videos on his mobile phone when it was discovered in his works van by police.

By David Love
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court

An Inverness dad was caught with indecent videos of children as young as six years old on his mobile phone, a court has been told.

Andrew Scott’s sinister secret was exposed by a police raid at a property in Croy.

The disgraced father’s partner and children were with him when officers turned up with a search warrant.

They’d previously received intelligence that the 30-year-old had downloaded indecent images of kids.

Dodgy downloads were revealed on a mobile phone that was recovered from Scott’s works van.

Court hears details of 55 still images and 14 videos seized from mobile

Fiscal depute Alison Young told Inverness Sheriff Court that, when it underwent digital forensic analysis, 55 still images and 14 videos were discovered on the device.

The duration of troubling video content totalled nine minutes and six seconds.

Ten of the sick videos included boys and girls, who appeared to be aged between six and seven, and were considered to be on the most serious end of the spectrum of depravity.

Four other videos and 28 images that depicted erotic posing were assessed as being on the lowest end of the scale.

Scott admitted downloading the illegal material between October 26 last year and January 2 this year.

Sheriff Gary Aitken deferred sentencing Scott until December 21, to allow time for a background report to be produced and to assess his suitability for a sex offender’s rehabilitation programme called “Moving Forward: Making Changes”.

Scott, now of Holmesburn Place in Inverness, was also immediately placed on the sex offenders register for a period of time to be decided at sentencing.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Chef fined after admitting 'disgusting' vomit attack on police officer
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Serial Highland paedophile tried to blackmail 13-year-old rape victim
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Paedophile jailed for attacks on underage girls - including rape of schoolgirl, 13, in…
Aberdeen dad, Callum Tingle who assaulted a member of the public with a plank of wood
Unpaid work for Aberdeen dad who attacked man with wooden plank
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Yob who said black people 'shouldn't be here' insists he's 'the opposite' of racist
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Man avoids prison after smashing up Aberdeen city centre street with set of golf…
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Man admits starting hotel fire that cost owners more than £500,000
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Judges halt tea pickers' compensation claim against Aberdeen firm
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
Ex made threats to 'kill' man he wrongly believed was former partner's new boyfriend
Andrew Scott leaving Inverness Sheriff Court
'Misogynistic bully' jailed after six-month campaign of abuse