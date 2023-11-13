‘You will not be welcome’: Court bans accused stalker from Moray area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You will not be welcome’: Court bans accused stalker from Moray area

Craig Purdie cannot set foot in the region other than for court appearances or contact with his solicitor.

By Joanne Warnock
An accused stalker has been banned from Moray as a condition of a non-harassment order imposed by the courts.

Craig Purdie, 40, appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between October 16 and November 5 this year.

It is alleged he was abusive and stalked his ex-partner are various addresses in Buckie by acting aggressively towards her and repeatedly trying to contact her – all of which he denies.

Purdie is also alleged to have pretended to have some kind of emergency to get the woman to respond to him and refused to stop contacting her, even after she asked him not to.

The charge also alleges that Purdie “repeatedly” accused the woman of being unfaithful and followed her “to monitor her movements” on a regular basis.

‘You will not be welcome in the Moray area’

Purdie is alleged to have watched her from his car, repeatedly drove past her place of work and threatened to place drugs in her car.

Purdie’s defence agent, Iain Maltman, told the court his client was staying at a friend’s house in Guardbridge in Fife but “very much” wanted to return to the Moray area.

He said Purdie was effectively homeless.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said there was no need for him to be in Moray “given his home address” and asked for him to be excluded from the area unless he had a pre-arranged meeting with his solicitor.

Sheriff David Harvie agreed and reminded Purdie not to contact his ex-partner in any way, adding: “Even if she were to reach out to you – that would also be a breach if you reply.

“You will not be welcome in the Moray area other than for court appearances or contact with your solicitor. If you are found in the area, then that will be a breach of bail.”

Purdie was ordered to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on January 19 next year.

