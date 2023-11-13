‘You will not be welcome’: Court bans accused stalker from Moray area

An accused stalker has been banned from Moray as a condition of a non-harassment order imposed by the courts.

Craig Purdie, 40, appeared from custody at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between October 16 and November 5 this year.

It is alleged he was abusive and stalked his ex-partner are various addresses in Buckie by acting aggressively towards her and repeatedly trying to contact her – all of which he denies.

Purdie is also alleged to have pretended to have some kind of emergency to get the woman to respond to him and refused to stop contacting her, even after she asked him not to.

The charge also alleges that Purdie “repeatedly” accused the woman of being unfaithful and followed her “to monitor her movements” on a regular basis.

‘You will not be welcome in the Moray area’

Purdie is alleged to have watched her from his car, repeatedly drove past her place of work and threatened to place drugs in her car.

Purdie’s defence agent, Iain Maltman, told the court his client was staying at a friend’s house in Guardbridge in Fife but “very much” wanted to return to the Moray area.

He said Purdie was effectively homeless.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph said there was no need for him to be in Moray “given his home address” and asked for him to be excluded from the area unless he had a pre-arranged meeting with his solicitor.

Sheriff David Harvie agreed and reminded Purdie not to contact his ex-partner in any way, adding: “Even if she were to reach out to you – that would also be a breach if you reply.

“You will not be welcome in the Moray area other than for court appearances or contact with your solicitor. If you are found in the area, then that will be a breach of bail.”

Purdie was ordered to return to Elgin Sheriff Court on January 19 next year.

