‘Just arrest me’: Drug-driver’s invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder in car

A drug-driver caught with cannabis, a grinder and a pipe in his car told police “just arrest me” as he refused a road-side drug test.

Police stopped Kyle Nicolson for a routine check, but became suspicious when they noted his glazed eyes and pale complexion.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and later testing showed it to contain cannabis.

Nicolson, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court to admit charges of drug-driving and possession of the class B drug on Caulfield Road, Inverness, on December 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that it was around 6pm on that day that officers on mobile patrol spotted Nicolson driving a silver Volkswagen Golf.

‘Glazed eyes and a pale complexion’

When they stopped him for a routine check he had delayed speech, glazed eyes and a pale complexion.

Nicolson also “appeared lethargic”, Mr McLennan said.

When officers asked him to submit to a roadside drugs test he initially refused, telling them: “Just arrest me.”

The police then searched the vehicle and found a grinder and a pipe – often used to prepare and smoke cannabis.

Subsequent testing of these items showed they contained traces of the class B drug.

Following his arrest, Nicolson conceded to the provision of a saliva sample, which was positive for cannabis.

Further testing revealed the level of the drug in his blood to be not less than seven microgrammes per litre – the legal limit being two microgrammes.

‘Extremely regretful’

Solicitor Ethan Llewellyn, for Nicolson, told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank his client was “extremely regretful” of his actions.

Mr Llewellyn said: “He emphasises to the court his regret for driving that day.”

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Nicolson, of Barn View, Culloden, £540 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered the forfeiture of the pipe and grinder.