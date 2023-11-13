‘Just arrest me’: Drug-driver’s invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder in car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Just arrest me’: Drug-driver’s invitation to police after being found with pipe and grinder in car

Kyle Nicolson had glazed eyes and a pale complexion when police stopped his car for a routine check.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A drug-driver caught with cannabis, a grinder and a pipe in his car told police “just arrest me” as he refused a road-side drug test.

Police stopped Kyle Nicolson for a routine check, but became suspicious when they noted his glazed eyes and pale complexion.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia and later testing showed it to contain cannabis.

Nicolson, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff court to admit charges of drug-driving and possession of the class B drug on Caulfield Road, Inverness, on December 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that it was around 6pm on that day that officers on mobile patrol spotted Nicolson driving a silver Volkswagen Golf.

‘Glazed eyes and a pale complexion’

When they stopped him for a routine check he had delayed speech, glazed eyes and a pale complexion.

Nicolson also “appeared lethargic”, Mr McLennan said.

When officers asked him to submit to a roadside drugs test he initially refused, telling them: “Just arrest me.”

The police then searched the vehicle and found a grinder and a pipe – often used to prepare and smoke cannabis.

Subsequent testing of these items showed they contained traces of the class B drug.

Following his arrest, Nicolson conceded to the provision of a saliva sample, which was positive for cannabis.

Further testing revealed the level of the drug in his blood to be not less than seven microgrammes per litre – the legal limit being two microgrammes.

‘Extremely regretful’

Solicitor Ethan Llewellyn, for Nicolson, told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank his client was “extremely regretful” of his actions.

Mr Llewellyn said: “He emphasises to the court his regret for driving that day.”

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Nicolson, of Barn View, Culloden, £540 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

He also ordered the forfeiture of the pipe and grinder.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
'You will not be welcome': Court bans accused stalker from Moray area
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Jail for dangerous driver who led police on chase through Rubislaw Den
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
'Lucky he still has his life': Offshore worker's one punch caused victim a bleed…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a church paedophile and a vomit assault
The pub has had a complete makeover. Image: The Granary.
Teen attacked Elgin bar worker after rowdy birthday drinking session turns violent
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Buckie woman ordered to behave after hitting partner around head with a brush
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inverness mum spared jail after repeatedly coughing in police officer's face
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen man jailed and accomplices tagged over group attack that saw victim slashed across…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum caught three times the drink-drive limit while doing the school run
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Elgin Tesco shopper battered with hammer and groceries stolen