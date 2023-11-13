On This Day: How Aberdonians celebrated the first Armistice in 1918

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

On This Day: How Aberdonians celebrated the first Armistice in 1918

Aberdeen came alive after more than three years of loss and hardship in World War One when Germany's surrender was announced. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan

Aberdonians gathered at the offices of the Press & Journal, then in Broad Street, to hear confirmation that the Great War was finally over in 1918.

Then they decided to let their hair down.

More than 5,000 Aberdonian men had been lost in the conflict, and an estimated one in seven Invernessians.

The rate of attrition in Highland and north-east villages was even higher.

So it was against this sombre backdrop that hostilities finally ceased.

List of war casualties printed in Aberdeen Journals during World War One.
Aberdeen Journals printed lists of war casualties every day throughout the war. Image: DCT

The writing had been on the wall for some time with Bulgaria surrendering on 29 September; the Ottoman Empire on 30 October and Austria-Hungary on 3 November, before finally Germany on November 11.

The Aberdeen Weekly Journal was part of the P&J stable at that time, based in Broad Street.

It was here that Aberdonians gathered to hear about the Armistice.

This photograph of crowds milling in Castlegate is the only image we can find of the day in our archives.

Photograph printed in the Press and Journal in 1918 of crowds gathering in Castlegate when news of the signing of the Armistice was received.
Crowds gathering in Castlegate when news of the signing of the Armistice was received. Image: DCT

A reporter was dispatched to see what the reaction was in the Granite City that first Armistice Day, and gave a fulsome report.

We don’t know his name — it was more than likely a he— but this is what he saw.

“Aberdeen was joyous on Monday, and joyous on an unprecedented scale.

“The last shots in the field of battle could scarcely have died away when the glad news reached the city, which from that moment underwent a complete transformation.

“The public got its first knowledge of victory at the ‘Journal’ and ‘Express’ office, Broad Street on the stroke of 11 o’clock.

Crowds gather at Buckingham palace in London to celebrate the Armistice, 11 November 1918. 
Crowds gather at Buckingham palace in London to celebrate the Armistice, 11 November 1918.  Image: Universal History Archive/Shutterstock

“A crowd had been waiting  for over an hour, and it cheers as it read the message from the red, white and blue placard was taken up by the throng around the Townhouse in Union Street.

“The sirens of the vessels at the harbour began to shriek, the great Victoria bell in St Nicholas Tower boomed forth and so the glad tidings were broken to the citizens.

Flags hoisted at Town House as Aberdeen celebrated first Armistice Day

“The flags of the five Allies, the Union Jack in the middle, supported by the French tricolour and the Belgian ensign, and the trio flanked by the magnificent Stars and Stripes and the picturesque Italian colours- were hoisted at the Town House to the delight of the demonstrative gathering.

“Nearby, from the tower of the old Tolbooth at Lodge Walk, the Lion Rampant of the Scottish Standard— surely the bravest and most striking of all the emblems—flaunted itself proudly on the breeze.

The Armistice Day Parade gathers at the Cowdray Hall War Memorial in Aberdeen in 1928.
Armistice Day in Aberdeen some ten years later. The Armistice Day Parade gathers at the Cowdray Hall War Memorial in Aberdeen in 1928.  Image: DCT

“City and citizens literally blossomed into colour.

“Flags caught the eye everywhere.

“Bunting was flying from the tramcars, and their colours were enhanced by the flags waved by passengers, not all of whom were juveniles.

“At the highest points at all the public works the British Ensign with the Allies’ flags were unfurled.”

The celebrations naturally spilled into Union Street.

A rogue's gallery from the P&J of 12/11/1918 of main political players in WW1, including King George V and the Prince of Wales; Prime Minister Lloyd George and President Woodrow Wilson. 
A rogue’s gallery from the P&J of 12/11/1918 of main political players in WW1, including King George V and the Prince of Wales; Prime Minister Lloyd George and President Woodrow Wilson. Image: DCT

“Most young people of both sexes carried miniature Union Jacks, and girls and women sported rosettes.

“The apprentice engineers took Union Street by storm, and with the help of their confreres, celebrated the occasion with noisy joviality.

Patriotic singing

“They boarded any passing vehicle, cheered themselves hoarse, waved flags, formed themselves into processions, singing ‘Blighty’, ‘Keep the home fires burning’ ‘When the boys come marching home’ and other patriotic ditties, and maintained their own spirits and those of the crowd at a hilarious pitch.

“The undergraduates, men and women, marched from Marischal College into the centre of the scene headed by two drummers, who beat a vigorous rat-a-plan upon one big drum and one side drum.

American Soldiers Of Company M, 6th Infantry Regiment celebrating the armistice at Remoiville, France, 11 November 1918. 
American Soldiers Of Company M, 6th Infantry Regiment celebrating the armistice at Remoiville, France, 11 November 1918. Image: Granger/Shutterstock

“In their ranks were many young fellows who had done their bit, and none were more demonstrative.”

The bells of St Nicholas church rang out, and as the day went on things grew even more animated.

“It was as though a new Aberdeen had come into being,” the reporter went on.

Like the old days

“The clock face from the tower of St Nicholas shone as brightly as in in the happy days of what looked like long, long ago and was remarked upon and welcomed as only an old and almost forgotten friend could be.

“The harbour clock was already illuminated.

“Shade lights were dispensed with in shops and shopkeepers assisted to give the occasion a festive atmosphere by lighting up in a style that was positively dazzling after three or more years of gloom.

War grave at Verdun in France after World War I.
A reminder of the huge losses of World War One in this image of the war grave at Verdun in France. Graves at Verdun. Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Thus, outwardly, Aberdeen made a big stride back towards being its old pre-war self last night.”

The Boys’ Brigade joined the throng, and fireworks were set off in Union Street.

There was a run on the bakers’ shops, with barely a loaf to be had, while the grocers and others shut up shop early to join in the celebrations.

Only two pubs opened up, but they were so inundated that they too soon closed.

Aberdeen Armistice Day celebrations tired but happy to the last echo

The reporter went on: “By 11 o clock the youthful and more noisy element had gone home with its melodeons, mouth organs, monster crow-mills (note from the 21st century, does anyone know what they are?), songs and flags.

“It was very tired but still very happy to the last echo.

“Those who saw the scenes on 11th November 1918 will not readily forget them.”

Cheering crowds of soldiers on Armistice Day November 1918.
Cheering crowds of soldiers on Armistice Day November 1918. Image: ANL/Shutterstock

The joyful scenes apparently surprised not only Aberdonians themselves, but visiting servicemen, according to the reporter.

“If they surprised Aberdeen, they also surprised its many visitors in navy blue and khaki, who had perhaps hitherto thought Scotland in general and Aberdeen in particular a bit stolid.

“These ‘boys’ entered the jollity of the occasion with right goodwill themselves.

“Some of our own lads in khaki with ‘leave up’ were doubtless sorry to leave at such a time.

The boys would soon be coming home

“As they passed along stationwards with ‘tin hat’ and all complete, they got many a handshake and a ‘haste you back’.

“That was the keynote to all the day’s ongoings- the thought that the boys would soon be coming home.”

More from our On This Day series:

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
William Carnie: The Kintore farmer's son killed in one of WW1's most daring tank…
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
275 years of war & remembrance in the north and north-east
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
How Inverness-born sculptor faced the wrath of WW2 veterans over his Bomber Command national…
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
In pictures: Reminiscing about days gone by in the parish of Dyce
Crowd at previous lantern walk in the dark.
The ancient reason why hundreds of Lossiemouth children walk through the town with lanterns
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
On This Day 1967: Bee Gee in train crash and Dundee vows to topple…
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
Photos: Halloween at Aberdeen schools in 60s, 70s and 80s
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
1940s P&J clippings reveal reality of wartime life in Aberdeen and the home front
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
How Aberdeen celebrated the first Armistice Day in 1918. Image: DCT/Chris Donnan
Orkney child abuse scandal: How one survivor found closure on a return visit to…

Conversation