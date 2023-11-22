Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen

The male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what is understood to be stab wounds to his back.

By Danny McKay
Police were called to North Sea Court in Seaton.
A man and woman have appeared in court after a 41-year-old male suffered stab wounds to his back in Aberdeen.

Police were called to North Sea Court in Seaton on Wednesday evening of last week following a report of a man being seriously injured.

The male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what is understood to be stab wounds to his back.

It is understood the incident happened elsewhere, on School Road in Aberdeen.

Now, Graeme Fyfe, 49, and Michelle Mitchell, 41, have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

‘Report that a 41-year-old man had been found seriously injured’

The pair each faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Fyfe, of Aberdeen, also faced a charge of possession of possession of an article with a blade or sharp point.

They made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Mitchell, of Aberdeenshire, was granted bail and Fyfe was remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

Fyfe is due to appear again with the next week, while no date has been set for Mitchell’s next appearance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Wednesday, November 15 2023, police were called to North Sea Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen, following a report that a 41-year-old man had been found seriously injured.

“The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 49-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

