Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen

A man and woman have appeared in court after a 41-year-old male suffered stab wounds to his back in Aberdeen.

Police were called to North Sea Court in Seaton on Wednesday evening of last week following a report of a man being seriously injured.

The male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what is understood to be stab wounds to his back.

It is understood the incident happened elsewhere, on School Road in Aberdeen.

Now, Graeme Fyfe, 49, and Michelle Mitchell, 41, have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

‘Report that a 41-year-old man had been found seriously injured’

The pair each faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

Fyfe, of Aberdeen, also faced a charge of possession of possession of an article with a blade or sharp point.

They made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

Mitchell, of Aberdeenshire, was granted bail and Fyfe was remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

Fyfe is due to appear again with the next week, while no date has been set for Mitchell’s next appearance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Wednesday, November 15 2023, police were called to North Sea Court, Seaton Crescent, Aberdeen, following a report that a 41-year-old man had been found seriously injured.

“The man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A 49-year-old man and 41-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”

