Employee-owned Aberdeen firm ITWorx UK celebrates ‘exceptional’ year

The business is supporting clients from Aberdeen to Perth, with Dundee cited as a target area for future expansion.

By Keith Findlay
ITWorx UK founders Philip Mowatt and Jill Ross.
ITWorx UK founders Philip Mowatt and Jill Ross.

Staff at Aberdeen-based communications and IT consultancy ITWorx UK are sharing the spoils of a record year.

ITWorx UK became employee-owned in 2020.

The Holland Street firm has notched up record turnover of £4.6 million in its latest trading year.

It marks a 40% jump on the figure achieved in the previous 12 months.

ITWorx UK, which was founded in 2010 by Philip Mowatt and Jill Ross, said the higher sales in 2022-23 were driven by nearly 20 new contract wins.

New contracts fuelling rapid growth at ITWorx UK

The firm secured 10 new managed service deals worth more than £400,000 over the next three years.

Meanwhile, eight new project awards in multiple market sectors are estimated to be worth in excess of £700,000.

Headcount across the company’s operations in Aberdeen and Dundee now sits at 20.

This is up from 17 in 2020, when staff were given an ownership stake.

Our employees are at the heart of all we do. Everyone contributes to our success and benefits from it.”

Jill Ross, co-founder, ITWorx UK



ITWorx UK already has a growing number of clients in Dundee and Angus, with many having a global footprint.

Ms Ross, commercial director, said: “Our mission is to improve our clients’ business performance by making technology work smarter. We enable this by providing the strategy, advice and management that businesses need to optimise their technology and streamline operations.

We are also looking forward to increasing our headcount across all aspects of the business in the foreseeable future.”

“Time is money in the business world. We want to give as much time back to our clients as possible to enable them to focus on growing their business and providing exceptional service.

"To support our growing client base we are also looking forward to increasing our headcount across all aspects of the business in the foreseeable future."

She added: “The team has made it an exceptional year for the business.

“Our employees are at the heart of all we do and have a say in things that affect them.

“Everyone contributes to our success and benefits from it.”

Staff at ITWorx UK are celebrating a record year.
Staff at ITWorx UK are celebrating a record year.

The workforce includes technical and account co-ordinator, who is celebrating 10 years at the firm.

Mr Mason said: “I started with ITWorx UK as a network technician a decade ago and transitioned to the commercial side after six-and-a-half years.

“I am also the employee rep on the board for the employee ownership trust (EOT).

‘Positive atmosphere’

“It has been an incredible 10 years with the business during which I have seen significant change, especially around the employee-owned model. There is such a positive atmosphere.”

ITWorx UK’s EOT holds 100% of the company’s shares on behalf of staff.

