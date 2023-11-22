Elgin’s Anytime Fitness boss denies £9,000 fraud charge

A failed Elgin gym owner has denied allegations of fraud when his Anytime Fitness venture went bust more than two years ago.

Christopher McIntyre entered a not guilty plea to the charge that he obtained £9,000 by fraud.

It’s claimed the 35-year-old continued taking gym memberships despite knowing the business was soon closing.

The Press and Journal reported on the sudden closure of the unit at Elgin’s retail park on Edgar Road in April 2021.

Many of the gym members took to social media to vent their anger at the sudden closure and an email was received in April 2021 confirming the news.

Opening in 2016, the annual membership for the gym was £300.

McIntyre’s defence agent Stephen Carty entered his client’s not-guilty plea and told the court it was a “complicated” case with a significant amount of evidence.

Claimed gym was viable

It is alleged McIntyre pretended to paying gym members that the business was viable and would continue to operate and be open to all for normal use.

However, the charge alleges that the truth, which McIntyre “well knew”, was that it would be closing and he continued to take fees of £9,000 from the members.

The allegations are said to have taken place between December 1 2019, and April 30 2021.

McIntyre, whose address is listed at Chapel Street, Aberdeen, will stand trial at Elgin Sheriff Court on December 8.

