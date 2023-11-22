Elgin’s Anytime Fitness boss denies £9,000 fraud charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin’s Anytime Fitness boss denies £9,000 fraud charge

It's alleged Christopher McIntyre continued to take gym memberships despite knowing the business was soon closing.

By Joanne Warnock
A failed Elgin gym owner has denied allegations of fraud when his Anytime Fitness venture went bust more than two years ago.

Christopher McIntyre entered a not guilty plea to the charge that he obtained £9,000 by fraud.

It’s claimed the 35-year-old continued taking gym memberships despite knowing the business was soon closing.

The Press and Journal reported on the sudden closure of the unit at Elgin’s retail park on Edgar Road in April 2021.

Many of the gym members took to social media to vent their anger at the sudden closure and an email was received in April 2021 confirming the news.

Opening in 2016, the annual membership for the gym was £300.

McIntyre’s defence agent Stephen Carty entered his client’s not-guilty plea and told the court it was a “complicated” case with a significant amount of evidence.

Claimed gym was viable

It is alleged McIntyre pretended to paying gym members that the business was viable and would continue to operate and be open to all for normal use.

However, the charge alleges that the truth, which McIntyre “well knew”, was that it would be closing and he continued to take fees of £9,000 from the members.

The allegations are said to have taken place between December 1 2019, and April 30 2021.

McIntyre, whose address is listed at Chapel Street, Aberdeen, will stand trial at Elgin Sheriff Court on December 8.

