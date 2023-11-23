Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole ‘revenge’ attack

A Peterhead man has been jailed after he assaulted his victim with a metal pole in a vicious “revenge” attack.

Kieran Arthur was found guilty of the brutal assault, which he had denied, following a trial.

The 24-year-old drove in his car to the victim’s home and then struck the man across the back of his head with the weapon.

Arthur, a fisherman, had become incensed when he learned that his friend was assaulted and went to the man’s house to “batter” him.

Despite denying the assault throughout the trial, Arthur’s lawyer told the court that his client now “understands why the jury returned the verdict that it did”.

Kieran Arthur’s pole attack victim lost consciousness

On October 10 2021, Arthur was driving when he received a phone call about a physical altercation that involved his friend.

It is understood he then travelled to Windmill Street in Peterhead with the intention of seeking “revenge”.

As the victim came out of his flat, Arthur struck the back of his head with a metal pole, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The attack caused the man to suffer severe injuries and permanent disfigurement, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Following a trial, Arthur was convicted of one charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole.

He was also found guilty of one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Arthur went to Peterhead’s Windmill Street to ‘batter’ victim

Defence solicitor Iain Jane told the court that Arthur fully understood that a prison sentence would be “at the forefront of the court’s mind”.

He added: “It seems to me there is an acceptance by Mr Arthur in relation to his involvement in this matter. He understands why the jury reached the verdict that it did.

“His friend had been assaulted earlier in the evening, but that’s not an excuse. He made the decision to attend the complainer’s home with a weapon.

“Hopefully, this will be the trigger for Mr Arthur to realise that this type of behaviour is only going to lead down a bad path for him.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Arthur that the fact he “chose to go there and ‘batter’ the victim” left her with “no alternative” but to impose a prison sentence.

The sheriff jailed Arthur, of George Road, Peterhead, for a total of 18 months.

