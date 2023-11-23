Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole ‘revenge’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole ‘revenge’ attack

Kieran Arthur's victim suffered severe injuries and permanent disfigurement after his attacker turned up at his home to "batter" the man.

By David McPhee
Fisherman Kieran Arthur and Windmill Street in Peterhead.
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View

A Peterhead man has been jailed after he assaulted his victim with a metal pole in a vicious “revenge” attack.

Kieran Arthur was found guilty of the brutal assault, which he had denied, following a trial.

The 24-year-old drove in his car to the victim’s home and then struck the man across the back of his head with the weapon.

Arthur, a fisherman, had become incensed when he learned that his friend was assaulted and went to the man’s house to “batter” him.

Despite denying the assault throughout the trial, Arthur’s lawyer told the court that his client now “understands why the jury returned the verdict that it did”.

Kieran Arthur’s pole attack victim lost consciousness

On October 10 2021, Arthur was driving when he received a phone call about a physical altercation that involved his friend.

It is understood he then travelled to Windmill Street in Peterhead with the intention of seeking “revenge”.

As the victim came out of his flat, Arthur struck the back of his head with a metal pole, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The attack caused the man to suffer severe injuries and permanent disfigurement, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Following a trial, Arthur was convicted of one charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal pole.

He was also found guilty of one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Arthur went to Peterhead’s Windmill Street to ‘batter’ victim

Defence solicitor Iain Jane told the court that Arthur fully understood that a prison sentence would be “at the forefront of the court’s mind”.

He added: “It seems to me there is an acceptance by Mr Arthur in relation to his involvement in this matter. He understands why the jury reached the verdict that it did.

“His friend had been assaulted earlier in the evening, but that’s not an excuse. He made the decision to attend the complainer’s home with a weapon.

“Hopefully, this will be the trigger for Mr Arthur to realise that this type of behaviour is only going to lead down a bad path for him.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Arthur that the fact he “chose to go there and ‘batter’ the victim” left her with “no alternative” but to impose a prison sentence.

The sheriff jailed Arthur, of George Road, Peterhead, for a total of 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Oban ballet teacher had 'sexual affair' with teen dance student, court told
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Unpaid work for man who had 'foul' images of 'real children' as young as…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Elgin's Anytime Fitness boss denies £9,000 fraud charge
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Man who dealt drugs outside primary school caught flushing cocaine down toilet
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Aberdeen man found with box of Winchester bullets during police raid
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
Man facing attempted murder charge after Aberdeen hotel disturbance
Kieran Arthur travelled to Windmill Street, Peterhead, to attack his victim with a metal pole. Images: Facebook/Google Street View
Boy, 16, charged with attempting to murder police officer in Alness
Detective Superintend Lorna Ferguson sitting down at the police's press conference.
Police to investigate 'friends and associates' of Kiesha Donaghy after 'violent' Elgin murder