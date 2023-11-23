Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot

It was a day of hat tricks at AgriScot for Evening Holsteins from Carlisle.

Evening Sidekick Jennifer has triumphed at three of the top UK shows this year.

The Ex-93 Holstein was crowned champion Super Cow off the back of supreme champion at UK Dairy Day and supreme at the UK Expo.

Judge Mark Nutsford of Riverdane Holsteins, who has judged all over the world, said she was the best cow he had ever had the pleasure to judge.

He praised the final line up of cows as tremendous specimens of the breed with mind blowing mammary systems.

‘Tremendous specimens of the breed’ says judge Mark Nutsford

He said either the Holstein or the Jersey could have been Super Cow, however the cow from the Wilson family just got better and better as the day went on.

He described his reserve Super Cow as the best Jersey in the UK at the moment.

James Smith, who has been Super Cow champion for the past three years in a row, albeit with different cows, said he was absolutely over the moon.

Having calved in June, the Walnutlawn daughter is currently giving 48 litres and is back in calf to Davinci.

Reserve Super Cow, Rivermead Minx Candy, was brought all the way from Devon and exhibited by the Davis family.

Mark Davis – well-known AgriScot commentator – said he was absolutely delighted to finish reserve, especially after having already won Super Heifer with another Jersey earlier in the day.

This was only the second time in the history of the event a Jersey had taken the Super Heifer title.

Jersey takes Super Heifer title for second time in history of AgriScot

This was just the first time Rivermead Victorious Sangria, has been shown in milk, having been All Breeds All Britain heifer champion in 2022.

Shown from the same home as the reserve Super Cow, this heifer is just six weeks fresh and is currently giving 32 litres.

Her dam is classified VG87 and is from five generations of VG and excellent cows.

She is by River Valley Victorious.

The Holstein Friesian, Wolfa Chief Sue, was reserve Super Heifer. The VG88 2-year-old heifer was inter-breed heifer champion at the Royal Highland Show in June and was intermediate champion at UK Dairy Day in September.

This is the first time the Innes family from Nairnshire have exhibited at AgriScot in 28 years.

Nairnshire farming family take reserve Super Heifer with RHS winner

By Stantons Chief, she is currently giving 38 litres and is due to be dried off next week.

She is back in calf to Bullseye.

Judge Mark Nutsford, of Riverdane Holsteins, said of his championship line-up, this is what AgriScot is all about – a tremendous show of quality animals all down the line.