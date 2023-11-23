Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot

Judge Mark Nutsford said his championship line-up was a tremendous show of quality animals.

By Pat Wilson
Megan Innes of Newmeadow Holsteins with the reserve Super Heifer.

It was a day of hat tricks at AgriScot for Evening Holsteins from Carlisle.

Evening Sidekick Jennifer has triumphed at three of the top UK shows this year.

The Ex-93 Holstein was crowned champion Super Cow off the back of supreme champion at UK Dairy Day and supreme at the UK Expo.

Judge Mark Nutsford of Riverdane Holsteins, who has judged all over the world, said she was the best cow he had ever had the pleasure to judge.

He praised the final line up of cows as tremendous specimens of the breed with mind blowing mammary systems.

‘Tremendous specimens of the breed’ says judge Mark Nutsford

He said either the Holstein or the Jersey could have been Super Cow, however the cow from the Wilson family just got better and better as the day went on.

Super Cow champion was Evening Sidekick Jennifer from James Smith.

He described his reserve Super Cow as the best Jersey in the UK at the moment.

James Smith, who has been Super Cow champion for the past three years in a row, albeit with different cows, said he was absolutely over the moon.

Having calved in June, the Walnutlawn daughter is currently giving 48 litres and is back in calf to Davinci.

Reserve Super Cow, Rivermead Minx Candy, was brought all the way from Devon and exhibited by the Davis family.

Mark Davis – well-known AgriScot commentator – said he was absolutely delighted to finish reserve, especially after having already won Super Heifer with another Jersey earlier in the day.

This was only the second time in the history of the event a Jersey had taken the Super Heifer title.

Jersey takes Super Heifer title for second time in history of AgriScot

This was just the first time Rivermead Victorious Sangria, has been shown in milk, having been All Breeds All Britain heifer champion in 2022.

Shown from the same home as the reserve Super Cow, this heifer is just six weeks fresh and is currently giving 32 litres.

Her dam is classified VG87 and is from five generations of VG and excellent cows.

She is by River Valley Victorious.

The Holstein Friesian, Wolfa Chief Sue, was reserve Super Heifer. The VG88 2-year-old heifer was inter-breed heifer champion at the Royal Highland Show in June and was intermediate champion at UK Dairy Day in September.

Reserve Super Heifer was Wolfa Chief Sue, from the Innes family, who farm in Nairnshire.

This is the first time the Innes family from Nairnshire have exhibited at AgriScot in 28 years.

Nairnshire farming family take reserve Super Heifer with RHS winner

By Stantons Chief, she is currently giving 38 litres and is due to be dried off next week.

She is back in calf to Bullseye.

Judge Mark Nutsford, of Riverdane Holsteins, said of his championship line-up, this is what AgriScot is all about – a tremendous show of quality animals all down the line.

