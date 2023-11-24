Moray man let off boy’s ‘assault’ after teen’s provocative door-knock prank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Moray man let off boy’s ‘assault’ after teen’s provocative door-knock prank

Adrian Gazdowicz was "acting under provocation" because a group of boys had been "winding him up" by knocking on doors and running away.

By Joanne Warnock
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Moray man accused of assaulting a teenage boy has been let off the charge because his provocative victim was among a group of door-knocking pranksters who had been “winding him up”.

Adrian Gazdowicz pled guilty to an amended charge of breach of the peace at Elgin Sheriff Court but was given an absolute discharge by Sheriff Robert Frazer.

A group of children had been knocking on Gazdowicz’s door at St Brides Court in Lhanbryde and running away before he answered in December last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that, in the run-up to December 5 2022, the same culprits had returned to the area to visit former neighbours and friends.

One of the children, who was 14 years old at the time, was playing the anti-social prank with his siblings.

Moray man Adrian Gazdowicz was ‘shouting in an aggressive manner’

The family used to live in the area, the court heard, and on December 3 were playing ‘knock-door-run’ on St Brides Court when Gazdowicz told them to stop knocking on his windows.

But the children returned two days later and around 8.30pm, once again knocked on Gazdowicz’s door before fleeing.

This time, Gazdowicz recognised one of the boys as having lived near him previously and he shouted at him: “It’s you. What did I tell you?”

Ms Silver explained: “He was up close to his face and shouting in an aggressive manner.”

The boy, who was said to be upset by the confrontation, told his mother about the incident.

Door-knock prank was two nights of ‘hell’ – Elgin Sheriff Court told

Gazdowicz’s defence agent Grant Daglish said his client had been put through two nights of “hell” by the youths.

“His young son, who was seven at the time, was having difficulty sleeping and his wife was so upset she was wanting to move away,” Daglish explained.

“He was going to get the police involved but instead spoke to the boy’s mother.”

It is not clear how the police came to be involved later on.

Mr Daglish told the court that his client’s family had moved to the Elgin area from Poland ten years ago and were hard-working members of the community.

Sheriff finds Gazdowicz was ‘acting under provocation’

Sheriff Frazer said Gazdowicz had been “acting under provocation” because of the boys running around knocking on doors and “winding up the occupiers”.

He added: “It seems Mr Gazdowicz was targeted – either for his nationality or that they got a rise out of him”.

The sheriff granted Gazdowicz an absolute discharge to an amended charge of breach of the peace.

A previous allegation of assault and of seizing the boy by the neck was dropped.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman who hinted she'd given former lover HIV let off by the court
Highland Council headquarters building.
Highland councillor accused of faking disabled parking permits for business
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Uncle who stabbed Orkney nephew to death confined to psychiatric hospital
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Oban ballet teacher had 'sexual affair' with teen dance student, court told
Fisherman Kieran Arthur and Windmill Street in Peterhead.
Peterhead fisherman jailed over metal pole 'revenge' attack
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Unpaid work for man who had 'foul' images of 'real children' as young as…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken man performed solo sex act in window overlooking Aberdeen car park
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin's Anytime Fitness boss denies £9,000 fraud charge
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who dealt drugs outside primary school caught flushing cocaine down toilet
Adrian Gazdowicz appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Pair in court after man stabbed in back in Aberdeen