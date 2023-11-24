Drug-driver was SEVEN times cocaine limit but claimed he didn’t know why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug-driver was SEVEN times cocaine limit but claimed he didn’t know why

Colin Wilkinson's lawyer told the court her client "cannot account for why drugs were in his system, but he accepts that he was driving the vehicle".

By David McPhee
Colin Wilkinson admitted getting behind the wheel of his Audi while more than seven times the drug-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook

A man who was caught driving more than seven times the cocaine limit has told a court that he doesn’t know how the drug ended up in his system.

Colin Wilkinson was reported to police by staff at a Shell garage in Aberdeen after they saw him returning to his black Audi while appearing to be under the influence.

Upon being taken into police custody, the 56-year-old was tested and found to have a significant quantity of cocaine metabolite in his bloodstream.

His defence solicitor said her client had been socialising the previous night but “couldn’t account” for why drugs were later found in his system.

Aberdeen police found Colin Wilkinson ‘under the influence’

Fiscal depute Lydia Ross told Aberdeen Sheriff Court around 2am on January 13 last year, Wilkinson’s Audi was seen by a member of staff at the Shell Cocket Hat Filling Station on the A96, North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen.

“She saw the driver get back into the vehicle and he appeared to be under the influence,” Ms Ross said.

“The staff member then contacted the police who attended and found the car running and the accused in the driver’s seat. There was also a passenger in the vehicle.”

Police officers noticed that Wilkinson “appeared to be under the influence of a substance” so they carried out a roadside test, which produced a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station where his blood was tested.

Wilkinson was found to have 365mcg of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mcg.

Aberdeen court bans drug-driver from roads

Appearing in the dock, Wilkinson pled guilty to one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle with an excess amount of cocaine metabolite in his system.

His lawyer Laura Gracie told the court that her client had been with “an acquaintance” the night before and they had been drinking.

“He cannot account for why drugs were in his system, but he accepts that he was driving the vehicle,” she said.

“Mr Wilkinson is aware that he will be disqualified.”

His defence solicitor also informed the court that Wilkinson had been involved in a car accident after his drug-driving offence.

He suffered a number of injuries that meant he was now “wheelchair-bound”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge imposed a road ban on Wilkinson, of Wellheads Avenue, Dyce, Aberdeen, for a year and fined him a total of £340.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

