5 things to do this weekend: Breakfast with Santa and Nerf battle in Fochabers

Dig out those Nerf blasters and grab your best Santa hat for a weekend of festive fun!

Capture the flag at Fochabers Fun Nerf Battle Session

Treat the youngsters to an afternoon Nerf session over the weekend (NOV 25).

Children aged between six and 12 are invited to take part in team games and exciting battles over the course of two hours at the Fochabers Public Institute.

Activity leaders will introduce them to their battle bases, roam the inflatable castles, visit the First Aid tent and snap up weapon crates before embarking on a Nerf-tastic afternoon.

Players will be split into two teams and compete against the other in various games like capture the flag, Medic and VIP.

Participants are welcome to take their own Nerf blasters – without darts – but equipment will be provided at the venue.

Tickets cost £13.99 via TicketFairy.

Enjoy a festive breakfast at Dobbies

Join the team at Dobbies for a festive feast to start the day before Santa stops by the garden centre this Saturday (NOV 25).

Christmas-themed games and activities, such as decorating elf masks, have been organised for the event – aimed at families with children aged 3-10-years-old.

And youngsters can greet the jolly soul himself during his trip to the north-east with presents in tow for his guests.

Tickets cost £10.60 – children’s tickets include food, activities and a gift from Santa.

Slots are available to book via the Dobbies website.

Watch the Elgin Christmas Light Switch On 2023

Locals and visitors can spend the day immersed in festive fun ahead of the annual Christmas Light Switch On this Saturday (NOV 25).

There will be Christmas-themed entertainment and various stalls to browse in the market.

Families are welcome to pop into city centre to get into the Christmas spirit before they are dazzled by the lights as the evening concludes.

The event takes place from 10am – 5pm. Lights are expected to be turned on at around 4.20pm.

Aberdeen Elf School with We Too

Take your little ones, aged between 3-12, along to the Chief Elf before helping them find their own Elf name and uniform at the Trinity Centre (NOV 26)

Children will be issued with an Elf & Safety Pack which has everything they need to finish their tasks and spend the session preparing for their graduation as part of the Elf School class of 2023.

Youngsters will also have the chance to take a graduation ‘elfie to celebrate the achievement.

Several sessions are available to book. Registration is £6.00 (+booking fee) per student.

Start your Christmas shopping at the Norwood Antique and Vintage Fair

A fantastic selection of antiques and heirlooms will be available for purchase at the Norwood Antique and Vintage Fair this Sunday (NOV 26).

This marks the group’s last fair of the year before Christmas, making it a great starting place to find any gifts and stocking fillers before the big day.

Stalls will be set up in the Norwood Hall Hotel’s Balmoral Suite. Tea, coffees and refreshments will be made available.

The event takes place from 10am – 4pm.

Entry can be paid on the door – tickets are £2 per adult. Children and under 16s – and parking – are free of charge.