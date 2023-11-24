Aberdeen rapist jailed for traumatised Cove mum’s ‘night of terror’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen rapist jailed for traumatised Cove mum’s ‘night of terror’

A mother was having a quiet night in with her son asleep while her husband was offshore. Then stranger Kyle Allan walked into their home and ruined their lives.

By Gordon Currie
Forensics investigators at the crime scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland

An Aberdeen mum fought for her life after a random stranger broke into her home in Cove and violently raped her.

Kyle Allan, 31, was jailed for eight years after he admitted endangering his victim’s life during “a night of terror” in her own home.

The woman was having a quiet Saturday night with her young son when Allan entered her home and throttled her until she lost consciousness.

On Friday, the High Court in Dundee heard that the boy and his mother have both been traumatised by the attack which Allan’s own defence lawyer called “horrendous”.

The judge placed Allan on the sex offenders register for life.

Aberdeen rapist unleased ‘extreme violence’ on Cove mum

Lord Ericht told the dangerous predator: “You have pled guilty to rape to severe injury and to the danger of life.

“You entered the home of a complete stranger. Her partner was working offshore and she was having a quiet Saturday night at home with her young son sleeping, and her teenage child out with a friend.

“You subjected her to a terrifying ordeal, grabbing her throat until she was unconscious and raping her. She pleaded with you to stop and fought back bravely.

“You struck her head against a door and pushed her to the ground. You threatened to kill her and her children. This was a random attack involving extreme violence.

“It was a night of terror. I commend your victim for her bravery and her son for how he responded to her phone call, and her friends who came to the house to deal with the situation.

“The victim impact statement speaks to the devastating effect your actions have had on the victim and her son and the wider family.”

Court hears horrifying details of what Kyle Allan did to rape victim

Allan, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, pled guilty to the assault and rape of a woman in her home in Aberdeen on 10 June this year.

He admitted entering her property uninvited, seizing her neck and restricting her ability to breathe until she lost consciousness.

Allan also admitted stamping on her head and neck, striking her head and body, forcibly removing and damaging clothing, striking her head on a door, throwing her to the ground, uttering threats and raping her to her severe injury and to the danger of her life.

Forensic officers, wearing white suits and masks, examine the door of the property.
Police search for clues at the crime scene. Image: DC Thomson

Defence Counsel Graham Robertson, representing Allan, said his client “had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol”.

Mr Robertson added: “He is not blaming alcohol. He is blaming himself. I don’t think there is anything I can add to mitigate what was, on any view, a most horrendous experience for the complainer. There is no way round that.”

He explained tat his client would be prepared to do any course possible to work on “his attitude towards other persons, and women in particular”.

After Allan initially pled guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh, Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Kyle Allan is an extremely dangerous individual who attacked a woman in her own home.

“His actions were despicable and have had a profound effect on the woman. I commend her for her strength throughout the investigation.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report it to us, regardless of when it happened.

“We will thoroughly investigate and have specially trained officers and partner agencies to support you throughout.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

