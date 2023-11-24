Aberdeen rapist jailed for traumatised Cove mum’s ‘night of terror’

An Aberdeen mum fought for her life after a random stranger broke into her home in Cove and violently raped her.

Kyle Allan, 31, was jailed for eight years after he admitted endangering his victim’s life during “a night of terror” in her own home.

The woman was having a quiet Saturday night with her young son when Allan entered her home and throttled her until she lost consciousness.

On Friday, the High Court in Dundee heard that the boy and his mother have both been traumatised by the attack which Allan’s own defence lawyer called “horrendous”.

The judge placed Allan on the sex offenders register for life.

Aberdeen rapist unleased ‘extreme violence’ on Cove mum

Lord Ericht told the dangerous predator: “You have pled guilty to rape to severe injury and to the danger of life.

“You entered the home of a complete stranger. Her partner was working offshore and she was having a quiet Saturday night at home with her young son sleeping, and her teenage child out with a friend.

“You subjected her to a terrifying ordeal, grabbing her throat until she was unconscious and raping her. She pleaded with you to stop and fought back bravely.

“You struck her head against a door and pushed her to the ground. You threatened to kill her and her children. This was a random attack involving extreme violence.

“It was a night of terror. I commend your victim for her bravery and her son for how he responded to her phone call, and her friends who came to the house to deal with the situation.

“The victim impact statement speaks to the devastating effect your actions have had on the victim and her son and the wider family.”

Court hears horrifying details of what Kyle Allan did to rape victim

Allan, a prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead, pled guilty to the assault and rape of a woman in her home in Aberdeen on 10 June this year.

He admitted entering her property uninvited, seizing her neck and restricting her ability to breathe until she lost consciousness.

Allan also admitted stamping on her head and neck, striking her head and body, forcibly removing and damaging clothing, striking her head on a door, throwing her to the ground, uttering threats and raping her to her severe injury and to the danger of her life.

Defence Counsel Graham Robertson, representing Allan, said his client “had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol”.

Mr Robertson added: “He is not blaming alcohol. He is blaming himself. I don’t think there is anything I can add to mitigate what was, on any view, a most horrendous experience for the complainer. There is no way round that.”

He explained tat his client would be prepared to do any course possible to work on “his attitude towards other persons, and women in particular”.

After Allan initially pled guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh, Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Kyle Allan is an extremely dangerous individual who attacked a woman in her own home.

“His actions were despicable and have had a profound effect on the woman. I commend her for her strength throughout the investigation.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report it to us, regardless of when it happened.

“We will thoroughly investigate and have specially trained officers and partner agencies to support you throughout.”

