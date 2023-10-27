Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence

A “complete stranger” who entered an Aberdeen woman’s house moments before subjecting her to a life-threatening assault and rape ordeal is facing a “substantial” prison sentence for his crimes.

Burly Kyle Allan, 31, entered his victim’s house in Cove without permission on the evening of June 10 2023 and subjected her to an attack which has left her psychologically traumatised.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard today how Allan had spent the earlier part of the day at a friend’s barbecue drinking and had gotten “steaming drunk” before leaving.

He then walked a short distance and entered the property.

His 35-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had left her door unlocked as a family member had gone out for the evening.

Prosecutor Isabella Ennis KC told judge Lord Ericht about the offence on Friday morning.

Allan, also of Cove, had pleaded guilty moments earlier to a charge of raping her and assaulting her to the danger of her life.

She said: ‘At 8.15pm she settled down with a glass of wine. It was an ordinary Saturday night.”

But Ms Ennis said Allan entered the property soon afterwards.

She said: “He was a complete stranger to her and she to him. He entered her living room and grabbed her throat with both hands.

“She was sitting on a corner sofa in this living room. The accused squeezed her throat and she believed he was trying to choke her out.

“She fought with him. She was grabbing his face and beard.

“However, the accused was a lot bigger than her and she could not fight him off. She blacked out.

“Her next memory is of coming to with the accused standing over her while he was on the sofa.

“She recalls the accused raping her. She recalls the accused stating ‘You like it, you like it don’t you?’.

“She told the accused she wanted to get a glass of water.

“She walked towards the kitchen and then made a run to try and escape through the front door. She got to the door. But the accused was right behind her.

“She was completely naked and began shouting help outside. The accused pushed her into the door which caused her head to hit against it.

“He then grabbed her throat before throwing her to the ground.”

Ms Ennis told the court that the abuse stopped but Allan threatened his victim and her family members.

She said: “He threatened her that if she called the police he would come back and kill them all.”

The evidence emerged during the hearing observed by heavily bearded Allan by video link from the prison where he is on remand.

The charge to which Allan pleaded guilty to states that Allan repeatedly seized the woman by the neck, compressed her throat and restricted her ability to breathe which caused her to lose consciousness.

He also repeatedly struck her on the head and body, forcibly removed her clothing, threw her to the ground before raping her and assaulting her to the danger of her life.

Ms Ennis told the court that Allan left the property and was seen by witnesses walking along the nearby streets with his shorts down by his knees and that he was trying to pull them up.

She told the court that he was also trying to obscure his face.

Ms Ennis added: “He didn’t want to be acknowledged.”

The court heard that the woman raped by Allan phoned a family member and told him not to come home as she was concerned that her assailant would return and harm them.

CCTV evidence

She also phoned a family friend who came to her home with her partner. They found the woman lying in the property with multiple injuries, distressed and “visibly shaking”.

The court heard that the woman pleaded with her friend not to phone the police. However, the friend told her husband to contact 999.

Officers arrived soon afterwards. No ambulances were available in the local area and the police took the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital.

She was found to have multiple cuts and bruises on her head, neck and body and received treatment.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation to trace Allan. The court heard that his victim managed to provide detectives with a lot of information about her attacker.

Officers also obtained footage from nearby public CCTV cameras and private household CCTV cameras.

They also traced a taxi driver who took Allan home and officers managed to get enough information to build a case against him.

He was arrested on June 11 2023 and was taken to Kittybrewster Police station in Aberdeen and was cautioned and detained. He appeared in court soon afterwards.

Victim left with deep psychological trauma

The court heard that the woman has been left traumatised by what Allan did to her.

Ms Ennis added: “She has been left with deep psychological trauma as a consequence of this attack.

“As a consequence of this attack she and her family have not been able to return home. They have obtained rental accommodation.”

Lord Ericht deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Allan’s background. Defence advocate John Brannigan said: “I seek to reserve my mitigation until then.”

Lord Ericht told the tyre fitter via video link: “You have pleaded guilty to the charge on the indictment.

“I will be obtaining a Criminal Justice Social Work Report which will provide me insight into your background.

“A substantial prison sentence is likely in this case.”

Police praise woman’s strength

Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Kyle Allan is an extremely dangerous individual who attacked a woman in her own home. His actions were despicable and have had a profound effect on the woman.

“I commend her for her strength throughout the investigation.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible to justice. I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report it to us, regardless of when it happened.

“We’ll thoroughly investigate and have specially trained officers and partner agencies to support you throughout.”