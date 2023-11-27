Fife father and son’s Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife father and son’s Aberdeen jaunt leads to violent bar brawl

Matthew Clark's defence solicitor admitted her client had "overreacted" and his father's lawyer said Wayne Clark had made a "return to his old ways".

By David McPhee

Wayne Clark, left, and Matthew Clark, right, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife father and son’s overnight visit to Aberdeen led to a violent bar brawl that landed the pair in court on serious assault charges.

Bricklayers Wayne Clark, 47, and Matthew Clark, 23, admitted attacking patrons of Siberia Bar and Hotel between Christmas and New Year last year.

During one particularly violent exchange, Wayne Clark punched a man whose head struck the bar as he fell to the ground.

The rampage only ended when the pair fled the scene, however, they were soon traced by the police.

Appearing in the dock on Friday, the Clarks answered for their bad behaviour – pleading guilty and receiving their punishment.

Fife bricklayers turned into violent bar brawlers during Aberdeen city break

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that, during the evening of December 27 last year,  Wayne Clark and his son Matthew were drinking with relatives in the city centre.

Around 11pm, while in Siberia Bar and Hotel, a fight erupted between Matthew Clark and another man who pulled away the accused’s chair.

“Matthew Clark then punched the witness to the head a number of times,” Ms Gunn said.

“Wayne Clark then approached and asked what was happening and at this time another man came over as well.

“The accused Wayne Clark then punched the witness to the head three times, causing him to fall to the floor.

“The accused Wayne Clark was then grabbed by the first man and punched him, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the bar.

“As the witness was trying to get up, the accused Wayne Clark put him into a headlock.”

Aberdeen court told Wayne Clark made ‘return to old ways’ during bar fight

Both men then left Siberia Bar but were located by police around a half hour later when they were cautioned and arrested.

Appearing in the dock, Wayne Clark pled guilty to two charges of assault, while Matthew Clark admitted to one charge of assault.

Defence solicitor for Wayne Clark, Liam McAllister told the court that the family had come to Aberdeen from Fife for an evening away.

“That’s what was happening when an individual unknown to them approached my client,” he said.

“Mr Clark tried to calm things down initially, but as they are leaving something is said and it escalates again.

“My client accepts that it’s a return to his old ways because he’s had nothing on his record for 10 years.”

Matthew Clark’s lawyer said her client ‘overreacted’ during Aberdeen bar fight

Lisa Reilly, representing Matthew Clark’s defence, told the court her client knows he “overreacted”.

She added: “It is something which happened in the heat of the moment that he deeply regrets. He wants to pass on his apologies to the complainer in this case”.

Sheriff Craig Findlater told the father and son that this offence “should not have happened”.

He added: “I can understand that getting a seat kicked away from you in the pub is frustrating but it doesn’t excuse what came after”.

The sheriff fined Wayne Clark, of Wheatley Street, Methil, a total of £440.

Matthew Clark, of Memorial Road, Methil, was given a fine of £150.

