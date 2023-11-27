Could old Bruce Millers music shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street soon be brought back to life?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could old Bruce Millers music shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street soon be brought back to life?

Fresh plans have been lodged for some work at the shop, which has been empty for 13 years.

By Ben Hendry
Fresh Bruce Millers plans have been submitted.
Time for a change? Fresh Bruce Millers plans have been submitted. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged for work on the old Bruce Millers music shop, which could ultimately give the long-vacant Aberdeen institution a new lease of life.

Local hospitality firm PB Devco, which owns The Howff pub under the store and the Motif beer garden to its rear, has lodged proposals for the unit.

Bosses want permission to clear it out, making it “accessible”.

And blueprints indicate this is for a “potential retail or commercial use” in the future…

Why is Bruce Millers shop so significant to Aberdeen?

The music shop dates back to 1900, when it was established on George Street.

It expanded over the years before moving to Loch Street and finally Union Street in the 1980s.

Bruce Millers on George Street.
The store on Union Street, years after its closure. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Over the years the “pillar” of the high street added a restaurant at the upper level.

But it closed following “several years of financial losses”, with the Evening Express at the time lamenting the “sad end to a Union Street icon for generations”.

How long has it been empty for?

It’s one of the longest standing empty units on Union Street, having been unoccupied now for almost 13 years.

It comes after previous £15 million plans to demolish Bruce Millers to build a nine-storey hotel fell apart.

Bruce Millers plans have been lodged
Bruce Millers in 2010. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After that, developers launched another ill-fated bid to revive the site – this time as flats, offices or a shop.

The former music shop was put on the buildings at risk register in 2019.

At that point, the roof of the weathered former emporium was said to be “in very poor condition”.

The famous Bruce Millers clock is a beloved local landmark:

So what do we know about the proposals?

PB Devco bosses have been tight-lipped about any potential plans for the site, opting not to divulge any more detail on the proposals.

Blueprints indicate that old office space on the first floor would be converted for storage.

Motif at the rear of the old Bruce Millers shop, which has a music-inspired name in homage to the Union Street institution. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson  

Meanwhile, a temporary alcohol store would be built in the former music shop’s footprint, with the space “cleared and made accessible”.

And new ventilation grills also point towards a fresh start for the shop.

The documents state: “Existing space to be opened up to allow re-use as retail/commercial unit.”

Bruce Millers plans come at interesting time for Union Street

But it comes at a time when renewed efforts are being made to fill the Granite Mile’s many empty units.

Aberdeen City Council is offering grants to businesses looking to do up empty units, and the Our Union Street taskforce is offering other incentives.

How the Bruce Millers shopfront looks today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What would you like to see happen to Bruce Millers? Let us know in our comments section below

Only the old Budz Bar, nearby on the Granite Mile, has been out of use for longer than Bruce Millers.

But earlier this year, plans were put forward to transform it into a major entertainment mecca, with ultra-modern crazy golf, a cocktail bar and restaurant.

Our city centre tracker details all the latest on the empty units in Aberdeen.

You can see the Bruce Millers plans here.

All the latest planning stories

