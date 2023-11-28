Dingwall house guest bottled host during alcohol and drug-fuelled fight

A house guest bottled his host before leaving the man’s home following an alcohol and drug-fuelled social visit, a court has been told.

Steven Shepherd went to his victim’s home to spend time together as the pair drank alcohol and took prescription drugs on November 25 of last year.

But a fight broke out at an address in Hill Street, Dingwall, with the 25-year-old grabbing an empty glass bottle and smashing it over the other man’s head.

He suffered two one-inch-long cuts to the top of his head, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Shepherd appeared in the dock to plead guilty to a single charge of assault to severe injury.

Steven Shepherd had been consuming alcohol and drugs

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that the brawl took place at the victim’s home.

He said that both men had been there together drinking alcohol and taking pregabalin tablets, which are usually prescribed to treat epilepsy and anxiety.

The pair were also in the company of the victim’s son and his partner.

Mr Weir explained that the accused “suddenly became involved in a dispute” with the householder after the latter had fallen asleep on a bed in the living room.

Shepherd was about to leave the property when he “picked up an empty glass bottle and struck the witness over the head with it, causing a small cut to the top of the victim’s head and shattering the glass bottle in the process,” Mr Weir added.

Injuries after Dingwall house guest bottled host

The victim suffered two one-inch lacerations to the top of his head that were treated at the scene.

Police were called and, when Shepherd was arrested, he claimed that he had actually been the victim of the assault.

He asked officers, “Where is the other boy?” and told them, “I got hit on the head with a bottle”.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans, who represented Shepherd, told the court that his client is already under a court’s community payback order.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for the preparation of pre-sentencing reports and Shepherd, of Old River Road, Dingwall, was bailed until the case is called again in the new year.

