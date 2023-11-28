Dingwall house guest bottled host during alcohol and drug-fuelled fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall house guest bottled host during alcohol and drug-fuelled fight

Steven Shepherd's victim suffered two lacerations to the top of his head after the violent offender picked up an empty glass bottle and struck him with it.

By Jenni Gee
Steven Shepherd appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A house guest bottled his host before leaving the man’s home following an alcohol and drug-fuelled social visit, a court has been told.

Steven Shepherd went to his victim’s home to spend time together as the pair drank alcohol and took prescription drugs on November 25 of last year.

But a fight broke out at an address in Hill Street, Dingwall, with the 25-year-old grabbing an empty glass bottle and smashing it over the other man’s head.

He suffered two one-inch-long cuts to the top of his head, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Shepherd appeared in the dock to plead guilty to a single charge of assault to severe injury.

Steven Shepherd had been consuming alcohol and drugs

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that the brawl took place at the victim’s home.

He said that both men had been there together drinking alcohol and taking pregabalin tablets, which are usually prescribed to treat epilepsy and anxiety.

The pair were also in the company of the victim’s son and his partner.

Mr Weir explained that the accused “suddenly became involved in a dispute” with the householder after the latter had fallen asleep on a bed in the living room.

Shepherd was about to leave the property when he “picked up an empty glass bottle and struck the witness over the head with it, causing a small cut to the top of the victim’s head and shattering the glass bottle in the process,” Mr Weir added.

Injuries after Dingwall house guest bottled host

The victim suffered two one-inch lacerations to the top of his head that were treated at the scene.

Police were called and, when Shepherd was arrested, he claimed that he had actually been the victim of the assault.

He asked officers, “Where is the other boy?” and told them, “I got hit on the head with a bottle”.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans, who represented Shepherd, told the court that his client is already under a court’s community payback order.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for the preparation of pre-sentencing reports and Shepherd, of Old River Road, Dingwall, was bailed until the case is called again in the new year.

