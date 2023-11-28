‘Slam door’ ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman’s ‘authentic’ carriageways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Slam door’ ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman’s ‘authentic’ carriageways

An exemption has been withdrawn for the historic locomotive meaning a new door locking system will need to be fitted.

By Louise Glen
\The Flying Scotsman
The Flying Scotsman pictured at Nigg departing Aberdeen on the way to Edinburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Carriages pulled by the iconic Flying Scotsman may have to be withdrawn, changing forever the “authentic” experience of the age of steam.

Iconic “slamming door” carriages pulled by the Flying Scotsman engine will no longer be able to operate on the rail network unless a judicial review is found in favour of operator West Coast Railways (WCR).

The train carriages will start “disappearing” from the mainline, as early as next year.

As one of the world’s most celebrated trains The Flying Scotsman regularly draws large crowds when it visits the north and north-east of Scotland.

But a rule for a mechanised central door locking (CDL)  may see heritage trains across the UK hit the buffers.

Until now, an exemption has been in place for WCR.

But now a “modern interpretation” of Railway Safety Regulations 1999 by the Office of Road and Rail (ORR) to fit central door locking to historic railway coaches could mean the UK’s most famous and popular steam trains are never seen on the mainline again.

Crowds gathered to see the iconic Flying Scotsman.
The Flying Scotsman arrives at Ferryhill, Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

It has been estimated that if WCR’s exemption to operate on the main line is revoked
permanently this would lead to £50 million in lost economic value to local and
national communities.

Yesterday we shared fears for the “Hogwarts Express”, which brings around £20million to the Highland economy.

‘Slam door’ carriages on the Flying Scotsman may no longer be available

The ORR believes that someone would be injured because the doors do not have a central locking system and because windows pull down allowing people to lean out.

The original doors on the train are deemed “unsafe”.

Since 2003, the UK’s most well-known heritage steam trains have been allowed to run passenger services on the main line with an alternative locking system to CDL, through exemptions granted by the ORR.

But earlier this year WCR was told the exemption has come to an end.

The cost of updating the doors with the central locking system will cost upwards of £7 million.

The cost is equivalent to almost 10 years of profit for WCR.

Last week a judicial review of the rule was heard in court, in a case brought by WCR.

WCR is now waiting for a determination following the review.

James Shuttleworth, commercial manager, at WCR, said: “This country was the birthplace of railways and I very much hope it won’t be the death of our steam power on the main line.

‘We still need our most famous trains to run on the real railway’

“Specialist railways are one thing, but to truly experience the beauty and power of steam we still need our most famous trains to run on the real railway.

“Not only does this protect the heritage nature of the carriages on trains such as the iconic special vehicles hauled by The Flying Scotsman, but it has also been allowed because they have traditional and robust safety procedures in place to protect passengers,” he added.

Carriages on the iconic Flying Scotsman.
Carriages on the Flying Scotsman may need to be withdrawn. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“In WCR’s case, trained stewards are responsible for four doors at the end of each
carriage, they bolt the doors through secondary door locks (SDL) and monitor them
throughout the journey.”

In court, WCR made the case that it had been granted an exemption from using
CDL since 2005 and has been operating safely since.

“The installation of central door locking would also irreversibly alter 100-year-old
locomotives,” Mr Shuttleworth continued.

Is it the end of the track for the ‘Hogwarts Express’?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exterior of Banana Moon Nursery in Bridge of Don
Bridge of Don nursery praised for going 'above and beyond' for children
Post Thumbnail
Child sex groomer spared jail - because his victim wasn't real
The proposed new Macduff Aldi store has been given the go-ahead for a second time. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
'Without this, Macduff will die': Aldi approved AGAIN but council still covering up mystery…
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…
Images taken of Lecht Road overnight show a large volume of snow in the area.
Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers
Gordon Davidson. Image: Facebook
Gambling addict stole almost £40k of his inheritance BEFORE his mum died
One of Macduff Shipyards' recent builds, the Banff-registered fishing vessel Zenith. Image: Macduff Shipyards
Work on five vessels boosts profits at Macduff Shipyards
SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald, right, with Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray.
Aberdeen has new 'hub' for electricity transmission revamp
Lee Hipson was jailed for 18 months months.
Street attacker knocked man out and 'revealed his genitals'
Stephen Brown (L) with store manager Grant McHardy. Image: Asda.
'It gives him purpose': Supermarket superstar Stephen nominated for top award