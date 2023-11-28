Former Aberdeen designer clothes store boss convicted of rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen designer clothes store boss convicted of rape

Disgraced businessman Ryan Steehouder, the ex-owner of high-end fashion shop 1 Off, had claimed a sex attack was just a "bit of roleplay".

By James Mulholland
Ryan Steehouder owned the now-shut-down clothes store 1 Off at the Galleria in Aberdeen. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Ryan Steehouder owned the now-shut-down clothes store 1 Off at the Galleria in Aberdeen. Image: Matthew Donnelly

A disgraced Aberdeen businessman who once owned a designer clothes store in the city’s Galleria has been convicted of rape after claiming an attack was just “a bit of roleplay”.

Ryan Steehouder, 33, preyed on a woman who was forced to endure repeated physical and sexual abuse in the Aberdeen area between May 2011 and April 2015.

A trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard evidence from Steehouder’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She told of one attack in which the former owner of the now-closed fashion shop 1 Off raped her while claiming it was “roleplay”.

A jury also heard her describe his physical assaults of seizing and lifting her by the body and throwing her, causing her to strike her head and body against walls and doors.

He would lie on top of her, kick her, restrain her, choke her and cause her to lose consciousness, the court was told.

Aberdeen businessman told reporter his rape victim was ‘lying’

Steehouder, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing as he turned up for proceedings wearing designer clothing each day and sporting a dyed blonde haircut.

He didn’t give evidence but he approached a journalist covering the case during breaks in the trial to claim that his victim was “lying” and that she “wanted her day in court”.

On Tuesday, jurors convicted Steehouder on charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, assaulting her to the danger of her life, rape and sexual assault.

Judge Lord Doherty told Steehouder that he would be remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing early next year.

Ryan Steehouder was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh. Images: DC Thomson/Matthew Donnelly

The judge ordered reports to be prepared on Steehouder’s background.

Lord Doherty said: “This is a case where there will obviously be a custodial sentence”.

Steehouder was also placed on the sex offenders register and told he would learn the period for which he will be subject to its requirements when he is sentenced.

Former high-end fashion shop boss Ryan Steehouder was previously jailed for a series of violent offences against his former partner. Images: DC Thomson

During proceedings, the court heard directly from the woman about the abuse she suffered and she described the moment that Steehouder raped her.

“He took off my underpants and put them into my mouth,” she said, adding: “He told me it was a bit of a role-play.

“He told me not to scream and he told me not to shout. He told me it was an ‘effing rape’. He told me not to shut up and he said ‘don’t scream’.

“He managed to fully penetrate me. I winced and he told me to shut the f*** up. I felt horrible after it.”

Ryan Steehouder’s victim gave evidence against former clothes shop boss

The woman described another time that Steehouder sexually assaulted her.

She explained: “He put his fingers inside me and said ‘I’m just checking to see that nobody has been inside’ of me”.

The woman also told the court of the stress that she was put under because of Steehouder’s behaviour.

He faced a total of five charges on the indictment and his lawyers had entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

On Tuesday, the jury returned with their verdicts after a day spent in deliberation.

Following the verdict, defence advocate Lynsey Morgan told Lord Doherty that she’d reserve the mitigation for her client for the sentencing hearing.

Steehouder will now spend Christmas in custody.

A background report on him that was ordered will also contain an assessment of the risk that Steehouder poses to the public.

Convicted rapist worked in oil and gas before opening Aberdeen fashion store

After the guilty verdicts were returned, jurors heard that Steehouder had previous criminal convictions and had earlier served a prison sentence.

He was given a 15-month jail sentence in September 2022 for subjecting a former girlfriend to a series of violent assaults and emotional abuse.

The physical and mental abuse of the woman included slamming her head against a car window and posting on social media that he was sitting outside her home with a knife.

It lasted more than a year and he repeatedly breached court orders to stay away from her.

Steehouder worked in the oil and gas sector for 10 years before opening the designer clothes store called 1 Off at the Galleria in Aberdeen.

His firm – 1 Off Store (UK) Ltd was dissolved in September 2022.

He was the director of another firm called Cloud Competitions Ltd, which was dissolved in April 2023.

Companies House states that the nature of this business was the “sale of used cars and light motor vehicles”.

Steehouder will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on January 9 2024.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

