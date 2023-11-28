Aberdeen boss Barry Robson criticised by former referee for ‘childish’ comments

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been criticised for his “childish” comments following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers by a former referee.

Ex-Grade 1 official Steve Conroy branded the Dons boss infantile for his post-match comments that the award of a penalty in injury-time to the visitors “didn’t look good for Scottish football.”

Conroy told https://altindex.com: “I thought his comments were infantile, very childish, and added more fuel to the flames – something you don’t need for this fixture.

“I don’t know what he was hinting at …’it doesn’t look good for Scottish football’ … what, that his defender was stupid?

“It was a foul. The defender stupidly chose to grab the shirt of a player going past him – and I don’t think Connor Goldson was going to get the ball.

“So the only thing that doesn’t look good is the stupidity of the defender.”

‘Robson was playing to the crowd’

Conroy insists the Aberdeen manager should have focused his attention on Stefan Gartenmann following the defender’s pull on Goldson’s jersey which led to the penalty award for James Tavernier’s late equaliser at Pittodrie.

The former official said: “I think Barry Robson was deflecting and playing to the crowd as he has his own audience to perform in front of.

“It’s easier for him to blame Nick Walsh or Goldson rather than his own player.”

Robson was frustrated at the late award and made his feelings clear in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

The Aberdeen manager said: “For me it doesn’t look good, another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute again.

“It took them long enough (to make the VAR decision).

“Stefan got blocked.

“I think you all saw that but obviously VAR have not bothered looking at that and have just looked at the pull of the shirt.

“We are in trouble if this is the way it is going aren’t we?”