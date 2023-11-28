Aberdeen boss Barry Robson criticised by former referee for ‘childish’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson criticised by former referee for ‘childish’ comments

Former Grade 1 official Steve Conroy accuses Dons manager of adding fuel to the flames following 1-1 draw against Rangers on Sunday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson chats with referee Nick Walsh at full time against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been criticised for his “childish” comments following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rangers by a former referee.

Ex-Grade 1 official Steve Conroy branded the Dons boss infantile for his post-match comments that the award of a penalty in injury-time to the visitors “didn’t look good for Scottish football.”

Conroy told https://altindex.com: “I thought his comments were infantile, very childish, and added more fuel to the flames – something you don’t need for this fixture.

“I don’t know what he was hinting at …’it doesn’t look good for Scottish football’ … what, that his defender was stupid?

“It was a foul. The defender stupidly chose to grab the shirt of a player going past him – and I don’t think Connor Goldson was going to get the ball.

“So the only thing that doesn’t look good is the stupidity of the defender.”

‘Robson was playing to the crowd’

Conroy insists the Aberdeen manager should have focused his attention on Stefan Gartenmann following the defender’s pull on Goldson’s jersey which led to the penalty award for James Tavernier’s late equaliser at Pittodrie.

The former official said: “I think Barry Robson was deflecting and playing to the crowd as he has his own audience to perform in front of.

“It’s easier for him to blame Nick Walsh or Goldson rather than his own player.”

Robson was frustrated at the late award and made his feelings clear in his post-match press conference on Sunday.

The Aberdeen manager said: “For me it doesn’t look good, another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute again.

“It took them long enough (to make the VAR decision).

“Stefan got blocked.

“I think you all saw that but obviously VAR have not bothered looking at that and have just looked at the pull of the shirt.

“We are in trouble if this is the way it is going aren’t we?”

Conversation