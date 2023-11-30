Kiesha Donaghy: Man charged and due in court over death of New Elgin mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Kiesha Donaghy: Man charged and due in court over death of New Elgin mum

A 41-year-old man has now been charged in connection with Kiesha Donaghy's death.

By Ross Hempseed
Kiesha Donaghy died on November 16 in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.
Kiesha Donaghy died on November 16 in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.

A man has been charged and will appear in court in connection with the death of Keisha Donaghy.

The New Elgin mum-of-two died at her home on Thursday, November 16.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was discovered at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours raised concerns.

A police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, in Elgin.

“He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, 1 December).

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Michael Ramsay was convicted of two sexual assaults Picture shows; Michael Ramsay, Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Moray businessman sexually assaulted two women in Findhorn and near Elgin
Liam Curry
Creepy ScotRail train passenger's 'obscene' remarks to crying girl costs him £1,500
Floral tributes outside the property where Kiesha Donaghy lived. Image: Jasperimage.
Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An angry mob attacked an ambulance crew while they tried to treat a seriously ill patient at an Inverness branch of McDonald?s, delaying the ?unresponsive? teenager?s emergency medical treatment Picture shows; Thomas Richmond appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court following the incident at the McDonald's on High Street, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Inverness ambulance crew 'attacked by angry mob' - delaying 'unresponsive' patient's treatment
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Justice Centre . n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'Three litres of vodka a day' drinker snuck into domestic abuse victim's home
Dylan Irvine, 19, was killed in the A90 crash near St Fergus. Images: DC Thomson/Police Scotland.
Deadly A90 crash investigation report claimed car was going 91mph, trial told
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeen dad who went to prison for raping his daughter has again been jailed for another rape that she later recalled as being her 'first memory as a child'. Duncan Houston - a 'predatory, opportunistic and sexually abusive' father was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen. He preyed on his now-33-year-old daughter Nikki, who waived her right to anonymity, between 1994 and 2002 - at one stage when she was just four years old Picture shows; Rapist dad Duncan Houston and his survivor daughter Nikki. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Rapist dad jailed after Aberdeen daughter recalls horrific 'first memory as a child'
Martin McNolty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after assaulting a child at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
'Bizarre' Aberdeen bus stop pervert declared himself 'King Tut' and touched child's breasts
Derek Simpson, who punched a man in the tesco car park in Turriff
Violent Turriff Tesco car park thug punched man
Terence Urquhart admitted accidentally setting fire to a hotel room at the Leonardo Hotel and attacking staff and guests. Image: Google/DC Thomson.
No jail for violent hotel guest whose room fire caused £20k damage