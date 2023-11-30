Crime & Courts Kiesha Donaghy: Man charged and due in court over death of New Elgin mum A 41-year-old man has now been charged in connection with Kiesha Donaghy's death. By Ross Hempseed November 30 2023, 8.58pm Share Kiesha Donaghy: Man charged and due in court over death of New Elgin mum Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6276655/man-charged-over-death-of-new-elgin-mum/ Copy Link Kiesha Donaghy died on November 16 in New Elgin. Image: Jasperimage. A man has been charged and will appear in court in connection with the death of Keisha Donaghy. The New Elgin mum-of-two died at her home on Thursday, November 16. Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was discovered at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours raised concerns. A police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, in Elgin. “He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, 1 December). “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.