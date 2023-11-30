Kiesha Donaghy: Man charged and due in court over death of New Elgin mum

A man has been charged and will appear in court in connection with the death of Keisha Donaghy.

The New Elgin mum-of-two died at her home on Thursday, November 16.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was discovered at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours raised concerns.

A police spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Lucretia, known as Kiesha, Donaghy, in Elgin.

“He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow (Friday, 1 December).

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.