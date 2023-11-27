Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week

Specialist police officers have spent the day searching the Elgin home.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Police officer removing bags of evidence from Anderson Drive flats.
Police removed several bags of evidence from the Anderson Drive home. Image: Jasperimage.

Bags of evidence have been removed from the house where Kiesha Donaghy was murdered in New Elgin.

The investigation into the violent death of the mum-of-two has now entered a second week.

A significant police presence remains at the block of flats on Anderson Drive as the hunt for clues continues.

Today forensic officers could be seen at the home for several hours with about a dozen bags removed in the early evening.

What has been happening at Anderson Drive today?

Specialist police officers have been at the flats at Anderson Drive throughout the day after arriving in an unmarked car and van.

Large black bags and cases were initially seen being taken into the property where Kiesha Donaghy was found dead after a “violent attack”.

Police officers removing bags of evidence from home.
Police are expected to return to the home in the coming days. Image: Jasperimage

Children were seen walking past the police cars and vans as they made their way home from nearby New Elgin Primary School in the rain.

Motorists passing the flats on the corner of Bezack Street turned their heads to see for themselves what was happening.

As it began to get dark, police officers emerged from the block of flats carrying about a dozen bags of evidence.

Police officer watching as woman boards up window.
Police supervise as Moray Council staff board up another window at the rear of the Anderson Drive flats. Image: Jasperimage

Many were brown, obscuring what had been taken from the home. However, a bottle of Buckfast could be seen among other items in the clear bags being carried by officers.

As police packed up for the day, a Moray Council employee boarded up a third window to the rear of the property. The two windows at the front have not been boarded up.

What is the latest with the police investigation?

Police say they are looking into friends and associates of Kiesha Donaghy as part of their investigation.

Senior officers say the 32-year-old suffered “mainly head injuries” and have been unable to establish what weapon may have been used.

Police officer in white suit entering Anderson Drive flats.
Police officers in white suits were seen at the flats all afternoon today. Image: Jasperimage

The last known sighting of Kiesha was on Wednesday, November 15 and her body was found in her home the next day after friends grew concerned.

Police in Elgin have been joined by major crime units from across Scotland as part of the massive investigation.

Police have issued no updates to their investigation today.

Police presence on Anderson Drive

Police cars parked on Anderson Drive.
Police have been standing at the entrance to the Anderson Drive flats. Image: Jasperimage 
Police officers with a box and tripod on Anderson Drive.
Police officers with a box and tripod while leaving for the day. Image: Jasperimage
Police officers with a box and tripod on Anderson Drive.
Police spent most of the day at the Anderson Drive flats. Image: Jasperimage
Police cars on Anderson Drive.
Several police cars remain on Anderson Drive. Image: Jasperimage

Police have launched an online portal to submit information about Kiesha’s death HERE.

