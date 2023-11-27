Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week

Bags of evidence have been removed from the house where Kiesha Donaghy was murdered in New Elgin.

The investigation into the violent death of the mum-of-two has now entered a second week.

A significant police presence remains at the block of flats on Anderson Drive as the hunt for clues continues.

Today forensic officers could be seen at the home for several hours with about a dozen bags removed in the early evening.

What has been happening at Anderson Drive today?

Specialist police officers have been at the flats at Anderson Drive throughout the day after arriving in an unmarked car and van.

Large black bags and cases were initially seen being taken into the property where Kiesha Donaghy was found dead after a “violent attack”.

Children were seen walking past the police cars and vans as they made their way home from nearby New Elgin Primary School in the rain.

Motorists passing the flats on the corner of Bezack Street turned their heads to see for themselves what was happening.

As it began to get dark, police officers emerged from the block of flats carrying about a dozen bags of evidence.

Many were brown, obscuring what had been taken from the home. However, a bottle of Buckfast could be seen among other items in the clear bags being carried by officers.

As police packed up for the day, a Moray Council employee boarded up a third window to the rear of the property. The two windows at the front have not been boarded up.

What is the latest with the police investigation?

Police say they are looking into friends and associates of Kiesha Donaghy as part of their investigation.

Senior officers say the 32-year-old suffered “mainly head injuries” and have been unable to establish what weapon may have been used.

The last known sighting of Kiesha was on Wednesday, November 15 and her body was found in her home the next day after friends grew concerned.

Police in Elgin have been joined by major crime units from across Scotland as part of the massive investigation.

Police have issued no updates to their investigation today.

Police presence on Anderson Drive

Police have launched an online portal to submit information about Kiesha’s death HERE.