Lorry crashes into New Elgin home after skidding downhill on icy road

Rescue teams have been scrambled New Elgin after a lorry crashed into a house after skidding on ice.

The incident happened on Convener Street at around 11.30am this morning.

The lorry hit a car further up the street, then glanced off a wall on the other side of the road before continuing down the hill.

It is understood the driver then regained control briefly before hitting a home and coming to a halt across the road.

The front of the lorry appears to have suffered a significant impact with the area near the front door of the house.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all scrambled to the scene of the emergency.

Four fire appliances from Elgin, Rothes and Inverness have been tasked to the incident.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Lorry skidded on icy Elgin road

Pictures taken at the scene show the aftermath of the Elgin crash, involving several cars a lorry and a house.

Residents report the lorry initially hit the back of a parked white Vauxhall on the road, causing significant damage to the rear and pushing it several feet downhill.

It then glanced off a wall belonging to Convener Street resident Bob Millar.

He said: “I was upstairs having a wash at the time and then I heard all this banging. I came down to have a look and saw the white car had been damaged and pushed about 3ft or 4ft.

“It’s the third accident there has been on this street this morning because of the ice.”

Another resident revealed his house had been hit earlier in the day by a different van.

He said: “I was inside and heard the noise. I came out and saw the damage, the van wasn’t too badly damaged, it was able to drive off.

“The road is incredibly icy. People use this road as a short-cut too.”

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.30am today, police were called to a report of a road crash on Convener Street, Elgin and officers are in attendance.”

Icy road concerns in Elgin

Roads and pavements surrounding Convener Street have been treacherous today due to ice.

Freezing temperatures over the weekend have combined with overnight rain to make it almost impossible to walk on.

Similar conditions have been reported across the rest of Elgin and Moray.

The opening of Lhanbryde Primary School was delayed this morning due to the road conditions with recycling centres in Buckie and Spey Bay also opening late due to the ice.

More as we get it.