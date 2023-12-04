Inverness doctor’s paralysing bike crash compensation claim for £10m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness doctor’s paralysing bike crash compensation claim for £10m

Doctor Daniel Gordon needs a wheelchair for life after his £2,300 gravel bike allegedly failed as he was riding it.

By Jenni Gee
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook

A paralysed Raigmore Hospital doctor is suing the makers of his gravel bike for £10 million after it allegedly “failed” – causing him to crash and suffer a life-changing injury.

The eight-figure claim is being brought against insurers of the now-defunct firm that supplied Dr Daniel Gordon with his £2,300 all-terrain bike.

It’s claimed it broke apart as he was riding it in August 2020.

The front forks of the Planet X Tempest SRAM Force 1 titanium bike “sheared in two” as the junior medic rode on a grass slope.

It led to a crash that left Dr Gordon with a life-changing injury from the waist down.

Inverness doctor Daniel Gordon ‘dependent on a wheelchair for the rest of his life’

Lawyers from the international injury team at law firm Stewarts this week revealed Dr Gordon legal bid for £10m in compensation.

“He has been left with no function in his legs and will be dependent on a wheelchair for the rest of his life,” a statement on their website read.

The law firm noted how the gravel bike was described by the manufacturer as a: “Flowingly fast and comfortably confident titanium gravel bike that gives you the freedom to ride wherever you want”.

It added that photos on the website showed the model being ridden in rocky and mountainous terrain.

Raigmore Hospital doctor wants bike crash compensation for ‘financial losses and expenses’

But in August 2020, Dr Gordon was reportedly riding the newly purchased bike on a “grassy slope” at around 15mph, when it reportedly broke apart.

Julian Chamberlayne head of international injury at Stewarts said: “It is a great testament to Dr Gordon’s character that he is doing his very best to adapt to life with a spinal cord injury, including returning to work as an NHS doctor”.

Mr Chamberlayne added that the requested compensation would cover the “financial losses and expenses Dr Gordon is likely to incur in the future as a result of the life-changing injury he sustained”.

A spokesman for Arch Insurance told The Press and Journal it was company policy not to comment on individual cases.

“As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on legal matters or specific client claims,” a spokesman for Chubb added.

More from Crime & Courts

Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Shop owner left shoe imprint on friend's face and caused brain bleed
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Drug dealer jailed after nearly £16,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Gambling addict embezzled nearly £4,000 from Aberdeen employer
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Cheating boyfriend caught up in Aberdeen Snapchat sextortion threat
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Aberdeenshire stalking victim sent 12 red roses on Valentine's Day from OAP
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Offshore worker uploaded intimate images of friend's wife to porn site
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Nairn banker's family in row over claims of potential murder suspect arrest U-turn
Dr Daniel Gordon. Image: Facebook
Married hotel barman guilty of teen rape near The Corran Halls in Oban
Collage of police officers with cat on left and Kiesha Donaghy on right.
Kiesha Donaghy: Neighbours caring for Elgin mum's cats after her death