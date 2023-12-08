‘He got what he deserved’: Sheriff lets off Elgin mum who spray-painted ex-partner red

An Elgin mum who spray-painted her former partner red has left court without punishment because a sheriff said: “He got what he deserved”.

Sophie Bonadea, 37, covered her ex’s head and body in red paint, following his alarming actions in response to a dispute outside a nursery concerning child care.

She had previously admitted to carrying an offensive weapon – the spray can – and painting Nick Kinnegan at Thornhill Road, Elgin, on September 13 this year.

At Elgin Sheriff Court she sobbed in the dock as she waited to learn of her punishment.

But, after looking at a photograph of Mr Kinnegan covered in the red paint, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said: “He got what he deserved, didn’t he?”

Sophie Bonadea’s spray-painting outburst landed the Elgin mum in trouble with the law following row at nursery

The sheriff had already acknowledged the circumstances on the day in question.

He considered how the drama had unfolded after “allegations had been made” and then Mr Kinnegan – the victim in the court case – “turned up at the child’s nursery”.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver had previously explained a situation to Sheriff Fleetwood in which Bonadea appeared to have been provoked into taking action.

But what she did, spray-painting Mr Kinnegan, had then landed her in trouble with the law.

Bonadea, of High Street in Elgin, was admonished and discharged and told she was free to go.

She gave a sigh of relief, smiled and said: “Thank you, your honour”.

The sheriff’s ruling means that Bonadea was guilty of a crime but is warned not to re-offend.

It is recorded as a conviction and appears on her criminal record.

However, no other penalty is given.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.