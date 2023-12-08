‘He got what he deserved’: Sheriff lets off Elgin mum who spray-painted ex-partner red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He got what he deserved’: Sheriff lets off Elgin mum who spray-painted ex-partner red

Elgin mum Sophie Bonadea covered her former partner's head and body in red paint, following his alarming actions in response to a dispute outside a nursery.

By Joanne Warnock
Sophie Bonadea avoided punishment for spray-painting her ex-partner's head and body red. Image: Facebook
Sophie Bonadea avoided punishment for spray-painting her ex-partner's head and body red. Image: Facebook

An Elgin mum who spray-painted her former partner red has left court without punishment because a sheriff said: “He got what he deserved”.

Sophie Bonadea, 37, covered her ex’s head and body in red paint, following his alarming actions in response to a dispute outside a nursery concerning child care.

She had previously admitted to carrying an offensive weapon – the spray can – and painting Nick Kinnegan at Thornhill Road, Elgin, on September 13 this year.

At Elgin Sheriff Court she sobbed in the dock as she waited to learn of her punishment.

But, after looking at a photograph of Mr Kinnegan covered in the red paint, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said: “He got what he deserved, didn’t he?”

Sophie Bonadea’s spray-painting outburst landed the Elgin mum in trouble with the law following row at nursery

The sheriff had already acknowledged the circumstances on the day in question.

He considered how the drama had unfolded after “allegations had been made” and then Mr Kinnegan – the victim in the court case – “turned up at the child’s nursery”.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver had previously explained a situation to Sheriff Fleetwood in which Bonadea appeared to have been provoked into taking action.

But what she did, spray-painting Mr Kinnegan, had then landed her in trouble with the law.

Bonadea, of High Street in Elgin, was admonished and discharged and told she was free to go.

She gave a sigh of relief, smiled and said: “Thank you, your honour”.

Sophie Bonadea. Image: Facebook

The sheriff’s ruling means that Bonadea was guilty of a crime but is warned not to re-offend.

It is recorded as a conviction and appears on her criminal record.

However, no other penalty is given.

