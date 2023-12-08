Aberdeen stag do reveller fined for abusing Cheerz nightclub bouncer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen stag do reveller fined for abusing Cheerz nightclub bouncer

Drunken Yorkshireman Thomas Connors visited Aberdeen for a fun-filled stag do but instead the reveller hurled homophobic abuse at a Cheerz Nightclub bouncer.

By David McPhee
Pictured is a locator of Cheerz Bar and Club, Exchange Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Pictured is a locator of Cheerz Bar and Club, Exchange Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A man on a drunken stag do shouted violent and homophobic abuse at a bouncer after being refused entry to an Aberdeen nightclub.

Thomas Connors threatened the security staff member after being told he was too drunk to get back into Cheerz Bar.

The 33-year-old told the doorman he would wait for him to finish his shift to assault him, before uttering a vile homophobic slur.

Connors landed himself in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Connors’ defence solicitor said his client was “exceptionally drunk” and knew his behaviour was “entirely unacceptable”.

Thomas Connors was visiting Aberdeen from Bradford, Yorkshire when he snapped outside the nightclub

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court about the incident that happened around 2am on November 12 this year.

Door staff became aware of Connors “causing issues with some of the patrons” outside Cheerz Bar and Nightclub on Exchange Street, Aberdeen, she said.

As he tried to re-enter the venue, he was denied entry by the bouncers on the door.

Connors then became aggressive and started making threats to a particular doorman, telling him: “I swear on my mother, my friends and I will wait until you finish and f*** you up”.

Ms Laird said Connors then made further threats of violence, before using a homophobic slur.

The unpleasant reveller pled guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted to a second charge of carrying out an offence that was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Aberdeen visitor Thomas Connors was ‘anxious to draw a line under’ his homophobic antics outside Cheerz

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that his client had travelled to Aberdeen from Yorkshire for a stag do that evening.

“Mr Connors was extremely drunk and accepts that his words were entirely unacceptable and offensive,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He is anxious to draw a line under this.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Connors “this has been a situation where you have had far too much to drink”.

“People are entitled to come to work and not have to put up with that type of behaviour and threats from you.”

She fined Connors, of Mary Street in Bradford, a total of £320.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A violent boyfriend physically assaulted his partner and routinely used degrading language towards her in a campaign of abuse that lasted almost two years. Daniel Mann, 32, taunted his long-suffering girlfriend with cruel jibes about her appearance and her driving. He also smashed her possessions and, on one occasion, kicked her body and injured her Picture shows; Daniel Mann was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Daniel Mann) / DC Thomson (Aberdeen Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Kincorth domestic abuser called partner 'fat ugly cow' and kicked her
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence
Guilty Mehmet Balci went on trial at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: TikTok/DC Thomson
Lhanbryde shopper's butteries run turns into 'argy-bargy' with Elgin man
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights
John Hayward carried out a number of violent attacks in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Nasty thug jailed after throwing card payment machine at shopkeeper's face
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and her Anderson Drive home.
Kiesha Donaghy death: Man charged with murdering Elgin mum in court for second time
Sophie Bonadea. Picture: Facebook.
'He got what he deserved': Sheriff lets off Elgin mum who spray-painted ex-partner red
Sai Pati admitted drink driving at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Police catch motorist 5 minutes after telling him not to drink-drive
Gary Stuart, left, and Tyler Noble, right, admitted a string of assaults in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Men's street fight over dropped litter outside Aberdeen kebab shop
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Careless A82 driver killed girlfriend on couple's first-ever holiday