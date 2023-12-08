Aberdeen stag do reveller fined for abusing Cheerz nightclub bouncer

A man on a drunken stag do shouted violent and homophobic abuse at a bouncer after being refused entry to an Aberdeen nightclub.

Thomas Connors threatened the security staff member after being told he was too drunk to get back into Cheerz Bar.

The 33-year-old told the doorman he would wait for him to finish his shift to assault him, before uttering a vile homophobic slur.

Connors landed himself in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Connors’ defence solicitor said his client was “exceptionally drunk” and knew his behaviour was “entirely unacceptable”.

Thomas Connors was visiting Aberdeen from Bradford, Yorkshire when he snapped outside the nightclub

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court about the incident that happened around 2am on November 12 this year.

Door staff became aware of Connors “causing issues with some of the patrons” outside Cheerz Bar and Nightclub on Exchange Street, Aberdeen, she said.

As he tried to re-enter the venue, he was denied entry by the bouncers on the door.

Connors then became aggressive and started making threats to a particular doorman, telling him: “I swear on my mother, my friends and I will wait until you finish and f*** you up”.

Ms Laird said Connors then made further threats of violence, before using a homophobic slur.

The unpleasant reveller pled guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted to a second charge of carrying out an offence that was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Aberdeen visitor Thomas Connors was ‘anxious to draw a line under’ his homophobic antics outside Cheerz

Defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge told the court that his client had travelled to Aberdeen from Yorkshire for a stag do that evening.

“Mr Connors was extremely drunk and accepts that his words were entirely unacceptable and offensive,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He is anxious to draw a line under this.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Connors “this has been a situation where you have had far too much to drink”.

“People are entitled to come to work and not have to put up with that type of behaviour and threats from you.”

She fined Connors, of Mary Street in Bradford, a total of £320.

