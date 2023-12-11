Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith

Bailey Mackenzie, 20, hit the three-figure speed in his white VW Golf, the court heard.

By Joanne Warnock
Bailey Mackenzie outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Bailey Mackenzie was caught driving at 114mph on A96 near Keith. Image: DC Thomson

A young driver clocked at 114mph on the A96 near Keith has been banned and fined £2,000.

Bailey Mackenzie, a 20-year-old offshore worker from Inverurie, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

The court heard road surface work was being carried out on the A96 Keith to Huntly Road with temporary speed measures in place.

On February 26 this year traffic police had been sitting with a handheld speed camera at the temporary 40mph speed limit section of the road near Coachford.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that at around 7pm the road surface had been wet.

She added: “Police had been checking speeds after having reports of cars speeding in this area.”

‘No much to be said’ about offence

Mackenzie had been clocked speeding at 114mph in his white VW Golf, the court heard.

Mackenzie’s defence agent Steven Carty said there was “not much to be said” except that his client had been overtaking in the crawler lane prior to this and accepted it was a “very high” speed.

Mr Carty went on: “When he came to the 40mph section he did slow down.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov questioned that he “must have been going at some speed – you can’t just slam the brakes on”.

To which Mr Carty replied: “Accepted.”

Mr Carty went on to say Mackenzie, of of Crichneyled Road, earns £6,800 per month working offshore and was able to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff Pasportnikov, taking account of Mackenzie’s age, banned him for 15 months, fined him £2,075 with 28 days to pay and said he will need to re-sit his test to regain his licence.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

