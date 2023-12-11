Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith

A young driver clocked at 114mph on the A96 near Keith has been banned and fined £2,000.

Bailey Mackenzie, a 20-year-old offshore worker from Inverurie, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court to admit the offence.

The court heard road surface work was being carried out on the A96 Keith to Huntly Road with temporary speed measures in place.

On February 26 this year traffic police had been sitting with a handheld speed camera at the temporary 40mph speed limit section of the road near Coachford.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that at around 7pm the road surface had been wet.

She added: “Police had been checking speeds after having reports of cars speeding in this area.”

‘No much to be said’ about offence

Mackenzie had been clocked speeding at 114mph in his white VW Golf, the court heard.

Mackenzie’s defence agent Steven Carty said there was “not much to be said” except that his client had been overtaking in the crawler lane prior to this and accepted it was a “very high” speed.

Mr Carty went on: “When he came to the 40mph section he did slow down.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov questioned that he “must have been going at some speed – you can’t just slam the brakes on”.

To which Mr Carty replied: “Accepted.”

Mr Carty went on to say Mackenzie, of of Crichneyled Road, earns £6,800 per month working offshore and was able to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff Pasportnikov, taking account of Mackenzie’s age, banned him for 15 months, fined him £2,075 with 28 days to pay and said he will need to re-sit his test to regain his licence.

