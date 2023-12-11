Aberdeen fan view: A rare sight of domestic resilience from the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A rare sight of domestic resilience from the Dons

Barry Robson will be delighted to see his side end a wretched run against Hearts

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at the end of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at the end of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

To see Aberdeen’s captain sinking to his knees on the centre spot, fists aloft in celebration of a result which left his team ninth in the table, is to know much about the Dons’ campaign to date.

Since the advent calendars came out, the major suspense each morning has been over whether the headlines would describe Barry Robson as ‘beleaguered’ or ‘embattled’.

As the manager struggled to lever his team out through the dressing room door intact, most days it would turn out to be a chocolate teapot.

As he searches for number 11 today, Robson will be relieved that it now only describes the date and not his team’s league position.

He will also feel lighter for the team having unloaded what had become a notorious burden of non-resilience.

To lose 24 consecutive domestic matches in which their opponents had opened the scoring would be compelling evidence of a fundamental lack of recovery powers, but for its odd quirk of running alongside a European effort in which four draws were salvaged after conceding first, two of them from 2-0 behind.

In this case it is perhaps more indicative of a playing style likelier to find success against higher defensive lines.

That was certainly one decisive factor on Saturday, with the turning of another number 11 revealing an expanse behind Hearts’ atypically aggressive injury-time position.

But it also took commendable presence of mind.

It would have been understandable for a striker experiencing Duk’s season to have fixed his sights and commandeered the chance – as Ester Sokler had from the exact same spot half an hour earlier – so he is due much credit for seeing and delivering the match-winning pass.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS

At 1-0 down the Dons were staring at yet another L. Thank goodness it turned out to be Leighton Clarkson’s victory salute.

 

