Violent masked mugger lay in wait for pensioner by Ellon ATM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent masked mugger lay in wait for pensioner by Ellon ATM

Andrew Hamilton lurked around The Square in the Aberdeenshire town as he tried to "build up the courage" to rob someone.

By Danny McKay
Andrew Hamilton outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug addict Andrew Hamilton.

A masked mugger lay in wait by an Ellon cash machine for an hour before violently attacking a 73-year-old pensioner and snatching £500.

Andrew Hamilton lurked around The Square in the Aberdeenshire town as he tried to “build up the courage” to rob someone.

And when the elderly man got out of a car and headed to the ATM, Hamilton, 42, struck.

Hamilton snatched the then 73-year-old’s bank card before punching him in the head and taking his money as well.

As the pensioner lay stunned on the ground, a member of the public managed to chase down the mugger and restrained him until the police arrived.

Mugger his face with snood

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10am on February 16.

She said: “As the complainer attended at the ATM, the accused was observed to be sitting on a wall nearer the entrance of the bank with a snood over his face.

“As the complainer entered his PIN and requested to withdraw £500, he became aware of the accused standing next to him.”

The incident occurred outside the Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.

When the machine returned his card and cash, Hamilton reached over and grabbed the card.

The pensioner, who is now 74, did not give up without a fight and a struggle ensued as he tried to retrieve his bank card.

Ms Spark went on: “The accused punched him with a clenched right fist to the left side of his temple causing immediate pain and shock.

Good Samaritan tripped fleeing robber

“The accused managed to snatch the card back, reached over and grabbed the £500 cash.”

On seeing the punch thrown, a member of the public approached and pushed Hamilton away.

Stuffing bank notes in his pockets, Hamilton started to flee as the stricken pensioner shouted after him.

The witness then gave chase and caught up with Hamilton near the New Inn Hotel, shouting at him to return the money.

The man managed to trip the robber up and Hamilton handed over £160, claiming it was all he had.

Further witnesses called the police and, when officers arrived, they found the other £340 in Hamilton’s trouser pocket.

The bank card was found nearby.

In interview, Hamilton initially provided “no comment” responses but later gave a full account.

Jail decision reached ‘without much difficulty’

Ms Spark told the court: “He stated that he had attended the locus about an hour prior to the incident trying to build up the courage to take money from someone.

“He saw the complainer attend in his car and approach the ATM.

“He stated that he grabbed money from the complainer however denied punching him.”

In court, Hamilton pled guilty to assault and robbery.

Defence agent John Hardie said: “The first thing to say is he is properly ashamed of his conduct on February 16.”

He said Hamilton had committed the offence, for which he apologised, in a bid to fund his drug use.

The solicitor said: “His life has been blighted by drug abuse and this offence represents the very lowest point.”

Mr Hardie added that Hamilton had now managed to remain abstinent from drugs for a lengthy spell.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Hamilton: “It appears, from what you said, you waited at the scene for some time before selecting a particular victim who happened to be 73 years of age.

“You then punched him in the head which, according to the victim impact statement, caused him pain for a couple of weeks and it’s plain he and his wife have been seriously affected psychologically by what took place that day.”

Sheriff Buchanan said he reached the decision that prison was the only option “without much difficulty”.

He ordered Hamilton, of Kildrummy Road, Ellon, to be caged for 22 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Buckie man jailed for eight months after assaulting two police officers
Sam Scott and Abigail Sherwin pictured together next to Inverness Sheriff Court. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson
No prison for Moray couple who neglected baby boy found dead with cocaine in…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Drunken, idiotic behaviour': Aberdeen man admits sex assault on police officer
Bailey Mackenzie outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Offshore worker clocked at 114mph on A96 near Keith
David Grant and the A98 crash
No jail for four-car A98 crash driver who drove 'ridiculously dangerously'
Drug addict Andrew Hamilton.
Kincorth domestic abuser called partner 'fat ugly cow' and kicked her
Drug addict Andrew Hamilton.
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence
Guilty Mehmet Balci went on trial at Elgin Sheriff Court. Images: TikTok/DC Thomson
Lhanbryde shopper's butteries run turns into 'argy-bargy' with Elgin man
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights
Drug addict Andrew Hamilton.
Aberdeen stag do reveller fined for abusing Cheerz nightclub bouncer