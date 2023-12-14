Oban postal worker suffers ‘traumatic’ facial injuries after being mauled by dog

A postal worker in Oban has suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by a dog while she was out delivering mail.

The woman required emergency hospital treatment and was in hospital for several days.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the incident which took place in the Ulva Road area at the weekend.

The Royal Mail has described the incident as a “serious dog attack” and confirmed it is supporting their employee as she recovers.

They described her injuries as “traumatic”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Dog attacks pose a serious safety issue to our postmen and women and we take such attacks extremely seriously.

“The safety of our colleagues is paramount and we will go to lengths to ensure they are fully supported.

“This incident has been reported to the police.”

Dog seized after Oban post woman attacked

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Police received a report of a woman having been attacked by a dog in the Ulva Road area of Oban around 2.45pm on Saturday December 9 2023.

“The woman attended at hospital for treatment.

“The dog has been seized and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood the dog is a German Shepherd-type.

Argyll and Bute Council, to whom reports of dangerous dogs are made, declined to comment on the issue, saying: “As this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Soroba is to the south of Oban town centre.