Oban postal worker suffers ‘traumatic’ facial injuries after being mauled by dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban postal worker suffers ‘traumatic’ facial injuries after being mauled by dog

Police confirmed the animal was seized following the incident which happened while the woman was delivering mail in the Soroba area.

By Louise Glen
Ulva Road, Soroba, Oban where the postal worker was attacked.
Ulva Road in the Soroba area of Oban. Image: Googlemaps. =

A postal worker in Oban has suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by a dog while she was out delivering mail.

The woman required emergency hospital treatment and was in hospital for several days.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with the incident which took place in the Ulva Road area at the weekend.

The Royal Mail has described the incident as a “serious dog attack” and confirmed it is supporting their employee as she recovers.

They described her injuries as “traumatic”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Dog attacks pose a serious safety issue to our postmen and women and we take such attacks extremely seriously.

“The safety of our colleagues is paramount and we will go to lengths to ensure they are fully supported.

“This incident has been reported to the police.”

Dog seized after Oban post woman attacked

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Police received a report of a woman having been attacked by a dog in the Ulva Road area of Oban around 2.45pm on Saturday December 9 2023.

“The woman attended at hospital for treatment.

“The dog has been seized and a 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood the dog is a German Shepherd-type.

Argyll and Bute Council, to whom reports of dangerous dogs are made, declined to comment on the issue, saying: “As this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Soroba is to the south of Oban town centre.

 

 

 

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Iain MacAskill, one of the most influential figures in the development of the Highlands and Islands.
Gaelic's "most significant" champion, Iain MacAskill, dies age 84
Oban lifeboat
Fisherman's body recovered near Belnahua after major west coast search
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes
Port at Kirkwall
Orkney Harbours 2023: a year of progress and opportunity
Inverness Justice Centre
Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum's 'home truths'
Frankie Boyle in Oban
Frankie Boyle show coming to Oban and Aberdeen next year
Oban lifeboat
Man overboard from fishing vessel near Belnahua off Oban
Scott Miller beside Volvo S40.
Highland Scotland fan buys £500 'banger' to transport him to Euro 2024 in Germany
More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog
Mary Berry promotional photo for Mary Berry's Highland Christmas on BBC
Mary Berry joined by Andy Murray and Emeli Sande in Highland Christmas special