Ruthless romance fraudster tried to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000

A serial north-east fraudster has admitted using romance in an attempt to con an 84-year-old man out of more than £80,000.

Cheryl Mitchell, also known as Joss, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and pleaded guilty to scamming a pensioner out of more than £30,000 and using his name to try and gain more than £50,000 in finance.

The 41-year-old – who has countless previous convictions for fraud against the elderly – made contact with the octogenarian through a dating website where she “pretended” to be in love with him.

As the relationship continued between October 14 2021 and February 11 last year, Mitchell got him to transfer £27,733 by claiming her sister was sick, the court heard.

During this period she also got the man to hand over an additional £1,346 in Euros for a holiday trip.

Accused tried to buy luxury cars

Carrying on the fraud, Mitchell attempted to secure a £15,500 HSBC personal loan using the 84-year-old’s name and address.

She then attempted to get BMW Finance Services to grant her cash to purchase an Audi Q3 worth £35,200 using the same method.

At at Subaru car dealership in Kintore on February 10 last year she took £1, 030 from the 84-year-old by using his credit card to put a down payment on a BMW 4 Series.

Michell pleaded guilty to one charge of pretending to be in a romantic relationship to commit fraud and theft and a second charge of attempting to gain finance by fraud.

She also admitted to stealing money by using a credit card she didn’t have permission to use.

The serial con artist was jailed for five years in 2017 after she was found guilty at trial of 18 fraud charges due to “overwhelming” evidence.

Mitchell was also jailed in 2015 for illegally claiming more than £10,000 in benefits.

It was stated that she lied to the Department of Work and Pensions by telling them her husband was on his deathbed and that she was a struggling single mum with two children to support.

‘Highly unusual case’

Appearing as her defence solicitor, John McLeod today requested that background reports be carried out on his client.

He added: “Ms Mitchell is realistic about the outcome being a custodial sentence, but a background report would be helpful’.

“This is a highly unusual case and, not to put too fine a point on it, I understand the complainer in this case has visited her during her incarceration.

“That makes this a touch out of the ordinary.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Mitchell until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

