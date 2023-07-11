Ruthless romance fraudster tried to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruthless romance fraudster tried to trick 84-year-old victim out of £81,000

Cheryl Mitchell pretended to be in love with the elderly man and scammed him out of more than £30,000

By David McPhee
Cheryl Mitchell, also known as Joss, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Cheryl Mitchell, also known as Joss, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.

A serial north-east fraudster has admitted using romance in an attempt to con an 84-year-old man out of more than £80,000.

Cheryl Mitchell, also known as Joss, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today and pleaded guilty to scamming a pensioner out of more than £30,000 and using his name to try and gain more than £50,000 in finance.

The 41-year-old – who has countless previous convictions for fraud against the elderly  – made contact with the octogenarian through a dating website where she “pretended” to be in love with him.

As the relationship continued between October 14 2021 and February 11 last year, Mitchell got him to transfer £27,733 by claiming her sister was sick, the court heard.

During this period she also got the man to hand over an additional £1,346 in Euros for a holiday trip.

Accused tried to buy luxury cars

Carrying on the fraud, Mitchell attempted to secure a £15,500 HSBC personal loan using the 84-year-old’s name and address.

She then attempted to get BMW Finance Services to grant her cash to purchase an Audi Q3 worth £35,200 using the same method.

At at Subaru car dealership in Kintore on February 10 last year she took £1, 030 from the 84-year-old by using his credit card to put a down payment on a BMW 4 Series.

Michell pleaded guilty to one charge of pretending to be in a romantic relationship to commit fraud and theft and a second charge of attempting to gain finance by fraud.

She also admitted to stealing money by using a credit card she didn’t have permission to use.

The serial con artist was jailed for five years in 2017 after she was found guilty at trial of 18 fraud charges due to “overwhelming” evidence.

Mitchell was also jailed in 2015 for illegally claiming more than £10,000 in benefits.

It was stated that she lied to the Department of Work and Pensions by telling them her husband was on his deathbed and that she was a struggling single mum with two children to support.

Cheryl Mitchell hid her face from cameras as she was taken back into custody. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘Highly unusual case’

Appearing as her defence solicitor, John McLeod today requested that background reports be carried out on his client.

He added: “Ms Mitchell is realistic about the outcome being a custodial sentence, but a background report would be helpful’.

“This is a highly unusual case and, not to put too fine a point on it, I understand the complainer in this case has visited her during her incarceration.

“That makes this a touch out of the ordinary.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Mitchell until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

