Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum’s ‘home truths’

A son barricaded the doors of his parents’ home to keep his father out after his mother told him some “home truths”, a court has heard.

Campbell Munro had already argued with his father who had then left the property as a result.

But when his mother made certain revelations, Munro “saw red” and used power tools to screw the doors shut in an effort to prevent his father’s return.

Munro, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy Welsh told the court that Munro had been drinking and watching football at the property in Newton Road, Cawdor, on the day of the incident.

She said: “The accused’s father had left earlier on in the day as he had had an argument with the accused.”

Home truths prompted argument

She said that after this: “His mother then gave the accused some home truths,” which prompted an argument between them.

She said: “The accused then began screwing the front and back doors shut in order to prevent his father from getting back into the property.”

Munro’s mother called her daughter, who then called police.

When officers arrived at the property the mother confirmed that Munro had secured the front and back doors using screws.

“She did say she was not in fear of the accused,” Ms Duffy-Welsh added.

The woman left the property through a window and police began negotiations to get Munro to leave.

After three hours, entry to the property was forced and Munro was found “lying in the hallway.”

The fiscal depute told the court that the accused’s father had reported the cost of replacing the doors to be £1157.18, and added that Munro’s mother did not wish for a non-harassment order to be imposed.

Solcitor Grant Daglish, for Munro, said his client had “seen red” following the revelations made by his mother during their conversation.

He added: “His father was convicted at trial and the complainer was the accused’s mother.”

Munro’s father received an absolute discharge from the court following a guilty verdict on a charge of assault earlier this year.

Mr Daglish added that Munro had since “assisted her in leaving the home,” adding that his relationship with his mother was “strong”.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood sentenced Munro, of Victoria Street, Aberdeen, to 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.