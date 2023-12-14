Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum’s ‘home truths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son screwed doors shut to keep dad out after mum’s ‘home truths’

Campbell Munro barricaded the property to stop his father from returning after he became angry at things his mother had revealed.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
A son barricaded the doors of his parents’ home to keep his father out after his mother told him some “home truths”, a court has heard.

Campbell Munro had already argued with his father who had then left the property as a result.

But when his mother made certain revelations, Munro “saw red” and used power tools to screw the doors shut in an effort to prevent his father’s return.

Munro, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 18 last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy Welsh told the court that Munro had been drinking and watching football at the property in Newton Road, Cawdor, on the day of the incident.

She said: “The accused’s father had left earlier on in the day as he had had an argument with the accused.”

Home truths prompted argument

She said that after this: “His mother then gave the accused some home truths,” which prompted an argument between them.

She said: “The accused then began screwing the front and back doors shut in order to prevent his father from getting back into the property.”

Munro’s mother called her daughter, who then called police.

When officers arrived at the property the mother confirmed that Munro had secured the front and back doors using screws.

“She did say she was not in fear of the accused,” Ms Duffy-Welsh added.

The woman left the property through a window and police began negotiations to get Munro to leave.

After three hours, entry to the property was forced and Munro was found “lying in the hallway.”

The fiscal depute told the court that the accused’s father had reported the cost of  replacing the doors to be £1157.18,  and added that Munro’s mother did not wish for a non-harassment order to be imposed.

Solcitor Grant Daglish, for Munro, said his client had “seen red” following the revelations made by his mother during their conversation.

He added:  “His father was convicted at trial and the complainer was the accused’s mother.”

Munro’s father received an absolute discharge from the court following a guilty verdict on a charge of assault earlier this year.

Mr Daglish added that Munro had since “assisted her in leaving the home,” adding that his relationship with his mother was “strong”.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood sentenced Munro, of Victoria Street, Aberdeen, to 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

