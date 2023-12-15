Identical twins handed non-harassment orders over feud with older sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Identical twins handed non-harassment orders over feud with older sister

Natalie Main and Alison Bowden, both 55, have been estranged from their sibling for years but a family wedding ignited their wrath.

By Joanne Warnock
Identical twins Alison Bowden, left, and Natalie Main leave Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Identical twins Alison Bowden, left, and Natalie Main leave Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A sheriff in Elgin said it was “beyond belief” that a pair of 55-year-old twin sisters have found themselves in court following a bitter family feud.

Identical twins Natalie Main and Alison Bowden – both 55 – admitted separate charges involving their older sister Karen Cowie.

Bowden pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking while Main admitted acting in a way that was threatening or abusive.

The court heard that the siblings had not spoken for five years following “various” family disagreements and Mrs Cowie had blocked both her sisters on her phone.

Things came to a head when Bowden’s son was getting married but neither his own mother nor her twin were invited to the wedding.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that Mr and Mrs Cowie had attended the wedding of their nephew on August 4 this year, but the groom’s mother and her twin had not been invited.

‘She was annoyed that she had not been invited to her son’s wedding’

Having discovered her son had been married, Bowden went to the Cowie’s home address “feeling aggrieved” and began shouting and swearing.

Mrs Poke said: “She was annoyed that she had not been invited to her son’s wedding. Mrs Cowie’s husband came to the door and told her to leave telling her she wasn’t welcome.”

The court heard that Mr Cowie said he overheard Bowden say: “We are not finished with her yet” and he regarded this as a threat to his wife.

On August 17, both Main and Bowden went to Mrs Cowie’s place of work and hurled more abuse, once again declaring they were “not finished” her.

They also refused to leave, stating: “I want a f***ing word with you”.

Sinister poison pen letter sent

Mrs Cowie was left “very shaken” by the encounters, the court was told, and she called her husband to collect her from work.

Whilst he was on his way to collect his wife, Mr Cowie also encountered his estranged sister-in-law Bowden.

She told him she had left a letter at their house – and reiterated, for a third time,  that she “was not finished with them”.

The letter addressed to Mr Cowie contained various allegations and the situation “put a strain on their marriage”, Mrs Poke said.

On August 18, Bowden once again went to her estranged sister’s workplace and aggressively declared she was “the mum”. Staff at the business had to close the shop door to eject her.

“She continued to shout before she left,” Mrs Poke added.

A few days later the Cowies received letters from Bowden in which she threatened “the whole of Lossie will know what you did”.

In October she sent another sinister poison-pen note which included pictures from the wedding with faces of people scratched out.

‘I don’t ever want to see her again’

After receiving another abusive letter on October 15, Mrs Cowie suffered a panic attack and was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital. Police were contacted the following day.

Main and Bowden appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court without legal representation and Sheriff David Hardie asked them in turn if they had anything to say.

Main, of Christie Road, Elgin, said she was sorry for her actions and assured Sheriff Hardie it would never happen again.

She added: “I never swore at her – you don’t swear at a place of work or hit or steal. This is finished completely.”

Bowden, of Barbour Road, Nairn, also apologised “for everything”.

She told the sheriff: “I am a single mother – I found out my son was getting married and my older sister was there. I don’t ever want to see her again.

“I have no relationship with my son – I have lost everything.”

Sheriff Hardie commented that is was “beyond belief” that the two had found themselves in court for the first time.

Twin asks for non-harassment order to be made ‘for life’

He told the pair that they had subjected Mrs Cowie to a prolonged campaign of abuse and not a “one-off”.

Sheriff Hardie told them: “The Cowies gave you both some leeway before they got the police involved.

“I am going to impose a non-harassment order on you which you should not have any difficulty with as this matter is, as you say, finished.”

He warned the pair if they breach the order they will not be treated so leniently and added: “You have the control to follow the order or not.”

Main interjected and, referring to the non-harassment order, asked Sheriff Hardie if he could “make it for life sir?” – to which Bowden nodded in agreement.

But the sheriff quieted them, replying: “Quit while you are ahead.”

Sentence was deferred for 12 months for them both to be of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

More from Crime & Courts

A Sheriff has ruled that Culloden mom Sara MacLennan "did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors." Image shows the MacLennan family (from left to right) Sara, her late daughter Jessi, her husband Paul, their daughter Lacey and son Aiden. Supplied by Sara McLennan
Inverness Court rules Culloden mum did ‘absolutely everything she could' to save her little…
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Scissor-wielding 'Jekyll and Hyde character' who told police he was ‘about to murder’ is…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead Picture shows; Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. n/A. Matthew Donnelly Date; 31/08/2023
Bid to recover some of crooked Aberdeen nan's £1.5m embezzled fortune
The High Court in Edinburgh
Aberdeen drug gang member ordered to hand over ill-gotten gains
Rhyan Kelly admitted assaulting and failing to stay away from his former partner. Image: Merseyside Police/DC Thomson.
Man jailed over 'out of the blue' attack on ex-girlfriend
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars - then put it on his…
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine