Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up

Shaun Stewart told the woman "I have been here longer than you have" and called her a "grass" and a "prostitute".

By Jenni Gee
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

An Inverness man who hurled abuse at a neighbour when she came outside to watch an on-street argument has appeared in court.

Shaun Stewart was rowing with another man outside his Sullivan Street home when he spotted a neighbour observing the confronation.

The 27-year-old then turned his wrath on her, branding the woman “a grass” and “a prostitute”.

Stewart, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on June 26 of last year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was around 3pm when a vehicle pulled up outside Stewart’s home.

“The accused exited his address and proceeded to argue with a male who got out of the vehicle,” he said.

The exchange was witnessed by a number of neighbours from within their properties, but one woman came into her rear garden while it was ongoing.

Man acted aggressive towards neighbour

“The accused has appeared acting aggressive towards her,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

“He said: ‘What the f*** are you looking at? This has got nothing to do with you’.”

Stewart also told the woman to “Stop being a grass” before adding: “I’ve been here longer than you have. You can f*** off out of here you f***ing prostitute.”

The confrontation placed the woman in “a state of fear and alarm” and police were called to the scene.

Stewart’s solicitor Rory Gowans said his client “regrets getting involved in a situation”.

Sheriff Aitken commented: “Taking a huff at the neighbour probably wasn’t the best idea”

He told Stewart: “I’m prepared to deal with matters by the imposition of a community payback order.”

Stewart will have 12 months to complete 120 hours of unpaid work for the benefit of the community.

More from Crime & Courts

Lesley Bristow is still waiting for her £30,000 from Craigard Care Ltd who is in administration
Keith carer who won unfair dismissal still waiting for her £30,000 payout
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man's public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Knives, needles and drugs among items seized by court security in Inverness and Aberdeen
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Mintlaw wife-killer Wayne Fraser appeals Mississippi conviction
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Man who spent a fortnight walking to Inverness arrested after shotgun threat
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Retrial for Alford man accused of historic sexual abuse
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Repeat drink-driver clocked at 114mph on AWPR
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty
Shaun Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Keeping kids safe online: How to set up parental controls for their new tech…