Man handed unpaid work after rant at neighbour who witnessed bust-up

An Inverness man who hurled abuse at a neighbour when she came outside to watch an on-street argument has appeared in court.

Shaun Stewart was rowing with another man outside his Sullivan Street home when he spotted a neighbour observing the confronation.

The 27-year-old then turned his wrath on her, branding the woman “a grass” and “a prostitute”.

Stewart, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on June 26 of last year.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court it was around 3pm when a vehicle pulled up outside Stewart’s home.

“The accused exited his address and proceeded to argue with a male who got out of the vehicle,” he said.

The exchange was witnessed by a number of neighbours from within their properties, but one woman came into her rear garden while it was ongoing.

Man acted aggressive towards neighbour

“The accused has appeared acting aggressive towards her,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

“He said: ‘What the f*** are you looking at? This has got nothing to do with you’.”

Stewart also told the woman to “Stop being a grass” before adding: “I’ve been here longer than you have. You can f*** off out of here you f***ing prostitute.”

The confrontation placed the woman in “a state of fear and alarm” and police were called to the scene.

Stewart’s solicitor Rory Gowans said his client “regrets getting involved in a situation”.

Sheriff Aitken commented: “Taking a huff at the neighbour probably wasn’t the best idea”

He told Stewart: “I’m prepared to deal with matters by the imposition of a community payback order.”

Stewart will have 12 months to complete 120 hours of unpaid work for the benefit of the community.