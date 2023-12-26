Aberdeen man’s public sex act wearing just boxers and Rangers shirt

An Aberdeen man wearing only boxers and a Rangers shirt performed a sex act at his local Keystore after drinking “an industrial amount” of alcohol.

James Govan was so drunk after seeing off two bottles of vodka that he locked himself out of his flat and was left staggering around the street in his underwear.

The 32-year-old knocked on the door of his local Keystore on Rosemount Viaduct, and the female shop assistant was about to help him when she noticed his hands inside his boxers, masturbating.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on July 31 last year.

Shop assistant left ‘visibly upset’

Around 6.50am, before the Keystore opened, the shop assistant heard knocking at the door.

She went to see who it was and saw Govan standing there in a Rangers top and light blue boxer shorts.

Govan asked to come in to buy items and the woman went to get the keys to open up.

However, when she returned Govan had his hand inside his underwear moving back and forth.

Alarmed, the shop assistant told him to leave, which he did.

But an hour later, Govan returned, still in a state of partial undress, and asked for help due to being locked out of his flat.

Due to the earlier incident, the woman refused and Govan again left.

Around 10am, Govan, still in his Rangers shirt and underwear, approached witnesses in the street and asked for help.

Eventually, the police were contacted and were advised of the incident at Keystore.

‘From the footage it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk’

When officers spoke to the shop assistant she “became very emotional and visibly upset”.

Govan was arrested and charged, making no reply.

Govan, of Loch Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the woman.

Defence agent Carolyn Leckie said her client had no recollection of the events but accepted full responsibility.

She went on: “There had been a family issue. He’d fallen out with his mum.

“He’d drunk two bottles of vodka – and industrial amount of alcohol.

“From the footage, it’s very apparent he’s stociously drunk.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence for background reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.