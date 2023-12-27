Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail warning for jealous boyfriend arrested twice in space of hours

By Danny McKay
Kieran Forsyth. Image: DC Thomson

A drunken boyfriend’s jealous rant at his partner led to him being arrested twice in the space of just hours.

Kieran Maitland, known as Forsyth, repeatedly accused his girlfriend of cheating on him as he stormed around the house, slamming doors, shouting and swearing.

Eventually, police officers had to attend and arrested the 26-year-old.

But just hours later, Forsyth returned in a taxi and continued his aggressive ranting and accusations, labelling his partner a “grass” and snatching her phone when she tried to call the police again.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incidents happened overnight between September 26 and 27 at an address in Inverurie.

Warned girlfriend ‘he’d kick off’

Around 10pm, Forsyth returned home after having been out drinking.

He was “intoxicated” and “immediately began accusing the complainer of having another man upstairs”.

Forsyth made various allegations about the woman having an affair while she tried to calm him down and insisted this was not the case.

When she tried to go to bed, Forsyth pulled off the covers and “demanded” she come downstairs to speak to him “or he’d kick off”.

Downstairs, his “erratic behaviour” continued as he called the woman names and slammed various doors.

The woman repeatedly tried to return to bed but each time Forsyth would haul the bed covers off and make her go back downstairs.

Forsyth was causing so much commotion that neighbours were also disturbed.

When his behaviour would not desist, his partner resorted to calling the police and officers attended to remove him from the address.

‘She believes it was a one-off incident’

But just hours later, at 7.20am, Forsyth returned in a taxi and began banging on the door, waking the woman up.

Forsyth stated he needed his bank card to pay for the taxi, but was unable to find it and the cab left.

Mr Ambrose told the court: “The accused then began shouting at her, asking her why she had called the police and calling her a grass.”

The woman tried to call the police again but Forsyth “grabbed the phone from her hand to end the call and shouted at her”.

Police officers did attend again though and Forsyth was arrested for the second time.

Forsyth, of Heron Close, Kemnay, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client’s partner “wished the relationship to continue”.

He added: “She believes it was a one-off incident brought about by alcohol.”

The solicitor continued: “This was alcohol-fuelled completely unacceptable behaviour, Mr Forsyth acknowledges that.

“He deeply regrets his behaviour.”

‘Significant’ number of previous convictions

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Forsyth: “Your behaviour was really pretty appalling and alarming and caused upset to other people.

“You’ll have to understand that, sooner or later, if you were to carry on behaving like this, you will end up in prison.

“You have a significant number of previous convictions.

“The day will come when the court will say ‘this has been going on too long’ and a prison sentence will be imposed.

“So, just remember that.”

As a direct alternative to prison, Sheriff Buchanan ordered Forsyth to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

