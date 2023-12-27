RAF Lossiemouth serviceman’s battle after brain hemorrhage left him unable to eat, talk or swallow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

RAF Lossiemouth serviceman’s battle after brain hemorrhage left him unable to eat, talk or swallow

Andy Layton's wife Helen was three months pregnant when he was rushed to hospital.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Andy Layton in wheelchair with wife Helen and daughter Lyra on bench.
Andy Layton with wife Helen and daughter Lyra. Image: RAF

An RAF Lossiemouth veteran hopes a specialist electric shock treatment will restore the use of his throat after a devastating brain haemorrhage.

Andy Layton was left unable to talk, eat or walk after being rushed to hospital in Aberdeen in May 2021.

His wife Helen was three months pregnant at the time.

The former Typhoon weapons technician served 14 years in the military. He initially needed ventilator support and needed hospital treatment for eight months.

This spanned the time when his daughter Lyra was born.

However, despite many treatments and six months of rehab, the damage to Andy’s throat was too severe for him to regain control of it.

The couple are now pinning their hopes on a private treatment with the help of the veteran’s community.

Life savings invested in Andy’s recovery

Andy Layton, 32, received a medical transfer from RAF Lossiemouth to Northumberland to recover closer to his loved ones.

The family moved back to Moray last year and bought a new adapted home in Elgin. Among other things, it has a new wet room and sliding doors funded by the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Andy Layton portrait in RAF uniform.
Andy Layton during his time in the RAF. Image: RAF

After investing his life savings to pay for Phagenyx treatment, which is not available on the NHS, Andy was able to gain more control of his vocal chords, regain his cough reflex and be able to swallow.

The procedure, commonly used for those who have suffered strokes, involved very small electrical stimulations to a specific area.

He has the option for a further round of therapy but the price is now unaffordable after he was discharged from RAF Lossiemouth.

It is hoped the final round of treatment will lead to a more successful connection to the muscles in his throat for better control.

RAF Lossiemouth support in £17,000 donations

Andy is now living more independently and is able to care for Lyra, who turned two last month, while using a wheeled walker and power chair for mobility.

The retired corporal is continuing weekly physiotherapy while Helen has begun a part-time job running baby classes.

Andy Layton in wheelchair with wife Helen and daughter Lyra next to him.
Andy Layton is now able to live independently again. Image: RAF Benevolent Fund

An online fundraiser has been started by RAF Lossiemouth’s II AC Squadron to raise funds for their former colleague’s ongoing treatment.

Nearly £18,000 has already been supported, more than quadrupling the group’s initial £4,000 target.

Personnel deployed to Cyprus during Christmas have supported the mission with a 15-mile run.

Warrant Officer Richard Grimshaw-Else said: “Andy is a friend and a popular member of the squadron so this cause is clearly close to our hearts, and the response from everybody out here and back home has been outstanding.”

Donations to support Andy Layton’s treatment can be made online.

More from Moray

The annual Burghead harbour swim took place on boxing day with 57 swimmers taking part swimming across the harbour entrance. All Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Brave Brochers make a splash for Burghead Boxing Day Swim
East Cathcart Street in Buckie where there was an attempted break-in on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve attempted break-in in Buckie damages door
Precious memories of Archie Gill, a man treasured by his wife and chidlren.
Christmas Without You: Daughter's poignant memories of Elgin golfer Archie Gill
Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
'Scarcely believable': Patients waiting more than four hours at Dr Gray's A and E…
Unused car garage earmarked for four new uses.
FOUR new uses for Forres garage and next steps for Elgin pavilion
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sick soldier and a million pound council fraud case
A man clears snow from the sidewalk in Newmachar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
New warning for heavy rain and snow in north-east
Brother Michael in the chapel at Pluscarden Abbey with stained glass window behind.
Longer prayers, Top Gun and lots of chanting: How the monks of Pluscarden Abbey…
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas
Unfinished roadworks on A96 in Elgin.
Why unfinished A96 roadworks in Elgin have been abandoned
3

Conversation