RAF Lossiemouth serviceman’s battle after brain hemorrhage left him unable to eat, talk or swallow

An RAF Lossiemouth veteran hopes a specialist electric shock treatment will restore the use of his throat after a devastating brain haemorrhage.

Andy Layton was left unable to talk, eat or walk after being rushed to hospital in Aberdeen in May 2021.

His wife Helen was three months pregnant at the time.

The former Typhoon weapons technician served 14 years in the military. He initially needed ventilator support and needed hospital treatment for eight months.

This spanned the time when his daughter Lyra was born.

However, despite many treatments and six months of rehab, the damage to Andy’s throat was too severe for him to regain control of it.

The couple are now pinning their hopes on a private treatment with the help of the veteran’s community.

Life savings invested in Andy’s recovery

Andy Layton, 32, received a medical transfer from RAF Lossiemouth to Northumberland to recover closer to his loved ones.

The family moved back to Moray last year and bought a new adapted home in Elgin. Among other things, it has a new wet room and sliding doors funded by the RAF Benevolent Fund.

After investing his life savings to pay for Phagenyx treatment, which is not available on the NHS, Andy was able to gain more control of his vocal chords, regain his cough reflex and be able to swallow.

The procedure, commonly used for those who have suffered strokes, involved very small electrical stimulations to a specific area.

He has the option for a further round of therapy but the price is now unaffordable after he was discharged from RAF Lossiemouth.

It is hoped the final round of treatment will lead to a more successful connection to the muscles in his throat for better control.

RAF Lossiemouth support in £17,000 donations

Andy is now living more independently and is able to care for Lyra, who turned two last month, while using a wheeled walker and power chair for mobility.

The retired corporal is continuing weekly physiotherapy while Helen has begun a part-time job running baby classes.

An online fundraiser has been started by RAF Lossiemouth’s II AC Squadron to raise funds for their former colleague’s ongoing treatment.

Nearly £18,000 has already been supported, more than quadrupling the group’s initial £4,000 target.

Personnel deployed to Cyprus during Christmas have supported the mission with a 15-mile run.

Warrant Officer Richard Grimshaw-Else said: “Andy is a friend and a popular member of the squadron so this cause is clearly close to our hearts, and the response from everybody out here and back home has been outstanding.”

Donations to support Andy Layton’s treatment can be made online.