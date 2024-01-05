Armed police swoop on Aberdeen flats after man seen wielding sword

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Armed police swoop on Aberdeen flats after man seen wielding sword

Kyle O'Neill had been on an alcohol and drug binge when he took to the communal stairwell of the Bucksburn block of flats in the early hours of the morning.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen couple were woken in the middle of the night by their drunken neighbour shouting and swearing in the stairwell – while wielding a sword.

Kyle O’Neill had been on an alcohol and drug binge when he took to the communal stairwell of the Bucksburn block of flats in the early hours of the morning.

Startled neighbours were woken by his shouts and screams, but their shock quickly turned to terror when they looked outside and saw he was holding the large weapon.

O’Neill, 34, brandished the sword at a female resident when she stepped out into the hallway, sending her fleeing back into her flat to call the police.

Armed officers then raced to the Auchmill Road block to stop O’Neill before matters could escalate further.

‘Prison sentence is inevitable’

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 1.30am on March 27 last year.

She said the complainer and her boyfriend had been asleep in their flat when they were awoken by “shouting and banging” in the stairwell area.

They got up and looked through the peephole but initially couldn’t see anyone.

Another neighbour opened their door and could hear O’Neill shouting “you’re a grass” repeatedly.

The complainer and her partner then also stepped into the hallway where they saw O’Neill “in possession of a large sword”.

They formed the opinion he was “under the influence of something” and appeared “paranoid”.

O’Neill shouted at the woman, calling her a “rat” and a “slut” before motioning towards her with the frightening weapon.

‘Must have been exceptionally frightening’

The couple, sensing O’Neill was going to attack them, ran back inside their flat and called the police.

Armed officers raced to the address and traced O’Neill still within the hallway, but without the sword.

O’Neill was arrested and, when his address was searched, the sword was recovered from a bedroom cupboard.

O’Neill, now of West North Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possession of a sword.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client led a “chaotic lifestyle” and had binged on alcohol and drugs prior to the incident.

He added: “He wishes no ill-will to his neighbours and apologises profusely to them.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told O’Neill: “You recognise, given the circumstances of this offence, a prison sentence is inevitable.

“To behave in the way you did must have been exceptionally frightening for the people affected by your behaviour.

“To brandish an item like a sword at people is just completely unacceptable.”

The sheriff jailed O’Neill for 14 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's tears as court service delays publication of report into son's death yet…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Devious' woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in 'kittens for sale' scam
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after threating to 'slash faces' at the Kirkwall Ba'
Meldrum House Hotel, Aberdeenshire, where the lawyer assault happened
Aberdeen lawyer accused of New Year assault on partner at luxury hotel
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen police custody death inquiry to publish long-awaited findings on Friday