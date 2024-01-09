Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave

An Aberdeen man who has racked up 53 prison sentences has been given a chance by a sheriff to prove he can behave himself.

John Fargher found himself back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to his latest offences involving a disturbance with police officers at Promenade Court in the city.

But rather than handing the 41-year-old yet another jail term, Sheriff Rory Bannerman opted for a different approach.

He said: “Fifty-three times the courts have sent you to the jail.

“It can’t be any more depressing for anybody than it is for you.

“The easiest thing to do would be to say ‘here’s another period in custody’.”

‘There was what might be described as a crack pipe in his hand’

But instead, Sheriff Bannerman decided to defer sentence for six months for Fargher to show that he can stay out of trouble and turn his life around.

Referring to what had in his hand when police found him, the sheriff said: “A crack pipe’s not going to help you turn any corners, I can assure you of that.”

Fargher, of Promenade Court, Regent Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a police officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court the incident happened around 2.30pm on March 5 last year.

She said officers had attended in relation to a separate matter and arrested Fargher before conveying him to the lift in the block.

While en route, he “lurched” towards one of the officers in a “headbutt motion”, fortunately without success.

However, Fargher taunted: “I’ll stick the head into you.”

He also used a homophobic slur towards the officer.

Fargher was quickly restrained to the ground where he spat on the floor close to the officers.

‘The accused then lost the plot’

A spit hood and leg restraints had to be applied due to his persistent struggling and he was carried to the police van waiting outside.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court a total of five officers attended the incident.

He said, on finding Fargher in the address, one officer immediately drew his PAVA irritant spray and another his Taser.

Mr Monro said: “The accused was instructed to show his hands. There was what might be described as a crack pipe in his hand.

“The accused then lost the plot.”

He added that Fargher acknowledged his behaviour had been “unacceptable” and that he “apologises”.

Sentence was deferred until July for Fargher to be of good behaviour.

