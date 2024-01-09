Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave

A sheriff told John Fargher: "A crack pipe's not going to help you turn any corners, I can assure you of that."

By Danny McKay
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man who has racked up 53 prison sentences has been given a chance by a sheriff to prove he can behave himself.

John Fargher found himself back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to his latest offences involving a disturbance with police officers at Promenade Court in the city.

But rather than handing the 41-year-old yet another jail term, Sheriff Rory Bannerman opted for a different approach.

He said: “Fifty-three times the courts have sent you to the jail.

“It can’t be any more depressing for anybody than it is for you.

“The easiest thing to do would be to say ‘here’s another period in custody’.”

‘There was what might be described as a crack pipe in his hand’

But instead, Sheriff Bannerman decided to defer sentence for six months for Fargher to show that he can stay out of trouble and turn his life around.

Referring to what had in his hand when police found him, the sheriff said: “A crack pipe’s not going to help you turn any corners, I can assure you of that.”

Fargher, of Promenade Court, Regent Walk, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assaulting a police officer and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court the incident happened around 2.30pm on March 5 last year.

She said officers had attended in relation to a separate matter and arrested Fargher before conveying him to the lift in the block.

While en route, he “lurched” towards one of the officers in a “headbutt motion”, fortunately without success.

However, Fargher taunted: “I’ll stick the head into you.”

He also used a homophobic slur towards the officer.

Fargher was quickly restrained to the ground where he spat on the floor close to the officers.

‘The accused then lost the plot’

A spit hood and leg restraints had to be applied due to his persistent struggling and he was carried to the police van waiting outside.

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court a total of five officers attended the incident.

He said, on finding Fargher in the address, one officer immediately drew his PAVA irritant spray and another his Taser.

Mr Monro said: “The accused was instructed to show his hands. There was what might be described as a crack pipe in his hand.

“The accused then lost the plot.”

He added that Fargher acknowledged his behaviour had been “unacceptable” and that he “apologises”.

Sentence was deferred until July for Fargher to be of good behaviour.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

